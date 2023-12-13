'I don't accept he didn't know he crashed into a truck': driver cops fine

A Bendigo magistrate has told a driver she "did not accept" that he failed to notice the truck he was driving had crashed into another vehicle, causing $60,000 damage.
The court heard that on May 13, 2022, Matthew Nalder had swerved to avoid a head-on collision with another vehicle while travelling in Lockwood.
The victim's vehicle door was "peeled" back while window glass was shattered into their face.
Nalder has pleaded guilty in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court to three charges of careless driving of a motor vehicle, driving while suspended and failing to give information regarding his identity.
The court heard more than $60,000 damage was caused to the victim's vehicle and the accused, Nalder, drove off.
Nalder's damaged vehicle, which had been delivering bread, was then spotted by witnesses at a business in Eaglehawk.
The court was told Nalder had a suspended licence at the time of the collision and was described as "actively avoiding police".
Nalder's defence lawyer explained that his client didn't realise the licence suspension applied to his heavy vehicle licence, and said the suspension related to a failure to comply with a data download requirement tied to an interlock condition.
The court heard Nalder realised the accident "could have been a lot worse" and believes he may have "fallen asleep for a brief time".
The court heard he had been working long hours operating two businesses - a doughnut and a burger store - and had been struggling financially.
He then sought to supplement his income through delivery driving.
Nalder is now a publican.
To the suggestion that Nalder had briefly fallen asleep, Magistrate Sharon McRae said, "I just don't accept that".
"I don't accept he didn't know he crashed into a truck," she said.
"He's hit that tanker hard and fast, and he's very lucky to be alive."
She pointed to the "enormous amount" of damage and "a lot of noise".
She said she was "pretty unimpressed" with Nalder, who she said had a "terrible record for drink driving".
"I'm sure the (other driver) would have seen life flash before his eyes - and thought - this is not going to be good," she said.
"If this is not a wake up call, I don't know what is."
Nalder was fined $1500 with conviction and must pay $136.70 statutory costs.
