Court heard man followed online tip to self-medicate injury with cannabis

A 24-year-old hoped to self-medicate a back injury with 600 grams of cannabis found in his vehicle in August 2023.
Keahnne Harvey pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing a drug of dependence after police discovered the substance.
The court heard the young man loved camping, fishing and dirt bikes - and it was while pursuing the latter hobby around age 16 that he had a "very significant accident".
Mr Harvey had read online about medicinal marijuana and how it could be used to treat his significant pain.
The court heard he had planned to make his own "edibles" to cope with these difficulties.
Magistrate Sharon McRae told him there were "more legal ways" of dealing with health issues and said he should not get medical advice off the internet.
"Don't get medical advice from the internet is my tip for today," Ms McRae said.
"I understand when you're talking about pain management it can be very difficult and you're desperate for relief, but you've got to do that within the bounds of the law."
She told the court that other states had different restrictions on cannabis possession.
The court heard Mr Harvey had worked full-time since leaving school - initially in a mining lab - but when his job was replaced by AI he had become a fitter and turner.
The court also heard the young man had returned home to assist in the care of a family member with significant disabilities.
He was placed on a good behaviour bond for a year without conviction.
He must also pay $400 to the court fund and forfeit the drugs.
