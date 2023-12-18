Member of public thought unconscious man parked in carwash was dead

A 35-year-old Eppalock man who lost consciousness while parked in an automatic carwash must receive treatment for his sleep apnoea and drug use, a Bendigo court has heard.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Magistrate Allison Vaughan said it would have been "terrifying for the gentleman" who found Michael Dunn with the court hearing the member of the public believed Dunn was dead on discovering him in April 2023.
Dunn had driven an unregistered vehicle to a Strathfieldsaye carwash without a driver's licence.
He was motionless inside the car with the engine shut off when the man found him.
On arrival, police discovered Dunn was breathing but unconscious.
The court heard he was drug affected while some weapons and drugs were found in the car.
The items found were a small hatchet, machete, a ziplocked bag with 0.7 grams of methylamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a small mini wood splitter and a small pocket knife.
Dunn was taken by paramedics to Bendigo Hospital and later presented 10 days later at the Bendigo Police Station where he was released pending summons.
The court heard he agreed the drug was for personal use, while the weapons found in the vehicle were for farm use - ultimately pleading guilty to all charges.
He told police he knew he could not drive, but needed to get cigarettes.
Dunn's defence lawyer Rebecca Heley said her client had fairly significant and recent relevant priors - and was currently living with his father for whom he was a carer.
The court heard Dunn's drug use started as "recreational" and was "directly related to sleep apnoea".
Dunn has now found a sleep apnoea device to rent and will be seeking assistance from a sleep clinic.
Ms Vaughan acknowledged Dunn had a "hard task looking after his father" and was "fairly isolated".
"Meth is not going to be the answer to any of your misery," she told him.
"That poor gentleman was just washing his car and he thought you were dead."
She said the day "could have been far worse".
"You could have died either from the meth or in your car," Ms Vaughan said.
"At 35, you've got to start making some sensible decisions about drug use."
Ms Vaughan said she would be open, given his priors, to prison time but said she would not do that to Dunn or his father who relies on his care.
Dunn was placed on an adjourned undertaking for 12 months with conditions to attend his GP for sleep apnoea support and ongoing support for drug rehabilitation.
He was also fined $1200 with conviction in addition to statutory costs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.