Palestinian rally held at MP's office as family hears of cousin's death

Palestinians in Bendigo has demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza following reports one of their relatives has been killed in the Middle East conflict.
Family members, who are remaining anonymous for safety reasons, were among about 30 people present at a protest in front of Federal Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters' office on December 13.
The family told the Bendigo Advertiser they had heard their 14-year-old cousin Ahmed had died in the past few days during the Israel-Gaza conflict, along with other relatives.
Protestors displayed signs and large Palestinian flags as some passing motorists beeped their support.
The rally follows on from continued weekly vigils in Rosalind Park and Castlemaine's Jaara Park calling for an end to hostilities in the Middle East.
In separate incidents, pro-Palestinian graffiti has appeared at Lisa Chester's office and the Engine Room in View Street. The Bendigo Advertiser does not suggest these protestors or vigils are connected to the graffiti.
One of Ahmed's family members told the Bendigo Advertiser it had been hard to keep in contact with relatives in both Gaza and the West Bank.
She said the Bendigo-based family had never been able to meet the Palestine-based family in person, as those who had to leave historically had not been able to return, and if anyone still there left they would not be able to return.
She said "you either stay and die or lose the right to ever go back".
The mother of two is a nurse and and said she didn't wish harm on anyone and said reports some Palestinians were having amputations and C-sections without adequate or any anaesthetic and other medication was "heartbreaking" and "inhumane".
She said she had seen lists of the killed children in the region - and seen her own children's names repeated with similar birth dates
"They say Palestinian mothers carry their children twice," she said referring to pregnancy, and holding children after they had died.
The Israel-Gaza conflict began on October 7 when Hamas militants launched an attack inside Israel and took hostages.
While Ahmed's family and other protestors welcomed Australia's support in the UN for a resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, as well as the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, they hoped to get more clarity on the steps forward.
One of the protest organisers Christine McCue said she was happy with Australia's recent vote for a ceasefire, although she said she was "very disappointed it has taken this long".
"I've been watching the events over the years and I've been devastated over the years seeing how Palestinians are treated," she said.
"Going forward, we want assurance from Lisa Chesters that the government will continue to put pressure on our allies (America and Israel) to stop the support for this massacre," she said.
"Thousands of innocent people have been killed in the name of self-defence."
Ms Chesters said the Australian, Canadian and New Zealand Prime Ministers had released a joint statement saying they "mourn every Israeli and Palestinian innocent life which has been lost in this conflict and expresses our condolences to all families and communities affected by the violence".
Ms Chesters said the statement supports Palestinians' right to self-determination, opposes the forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, the re-occupation of Gaza, any reduction in territory, and any use of siege or blockade.
The statement also outlines Australia's commitment to working towards a two-state solution, "where Israelis and Palestinians can live securely within internationally recognised borders".
The full statement is available here.
Ms Chesters said she recognised that the "lack of influence our individual actions may have on conflict that is occurring in the Middle East can be frustrating and deeply depressing".
"I would like to remind everyone to be their best selves at this difficult and challenging time," she said.
In response to pro-Palestinian graffiti at Ms Chesters' office and at the Engine Room on View Street , the federal member said "vandalism, intimidation and violence is never okay".
