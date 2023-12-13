Bank branch foils sophisticated $10,000 phone scam on elderly customer

When a regular NAB Maryborough customer tried to take $10,000 out in one transaction, branch banker Penny Hyde knew something was up.
The 83-year-old Maryborough woman, who Ms Hyde often served, was about to fall victim to a sophisticated phone phishing scam.
According to Ms Hyde, the scammer had called the woman saying she had already lost money and they would help her get it back.
The woman was instructed to lie to branch staff about why she needed the money, and the scammer even ordered a taxi to drive the woman to the branch.
It was thanks to Ms Hyde's diligence and refusal to hand over the money which helped stopped the scam.
"I've known her for many, many years now, and I knew it wasn't like her," Ms Hyde said of the customer.
"I said we could do it, but then I asked a few questions."
Ms Hyde said the woman told her the money was for a spontaneous holiday, but became slightly agitated when pressed further by herself and branch manager Emily Grogan.
"She kind of grabbed my hands and said, 'Penny, you need to give me this money now'," she said.
"I asked her what was happening, and she said 'you just need to give me my money, it's my money'.
"You could see she was panicked."
When the woman grabbed her phone out of her bag, Ms Hyde saw the scammer was still on the call.
She said she confronted the man, who then claimed he had the wrong number.
After a 30-minute confrontation with the scammer and a long discussion with the customer about the phishing scam she had nearly fallen for, the woman realised she had been conned.
Ms Hyde said her customer felt embarrassed and distressed, while the NAB worker was furious.
"That night I didn't sleep properly, I was thinking about every other transaction we've ever done," she said.
"[I was] furious; these beautiful people are just getting scammed constantly."
Ms Grogan said the incident demonstrated the importance of frontline branch staff.
"I feel like if this lady walked in into, say another bank or somewhere that didn't know her, they probably would've gave her the money and that money would be gone forever," Ms Grogan said.
"Customers get annoyed that we ask them a hundred questions when they come in to get large amount of money out, and it's actually just for their safety and to make sure that the money is going for the right reasons.
"We would've felt worse if the customer had to come back and said, 'I've lost that money' and we were the ones that gave it to her."
Ms Grogan said it was important all customers were aware of the signs of scams, and they should never click on suspicious links and always check email addresses are legitimate.
She said while staff couldn't monitor internet transfers, the bank's fraud department could, and customers could always come to the branch if they were concerned they had been scammed.
