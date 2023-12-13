11 essential steps to increase your small business profits

Help increase your small business profit with these 11 strategies. Picture Shutterstock

It's not necessary to take drastic measures, such as raising your prices or firing employees, in order to increase your small business profit.



Even minor changes to your business can have a significant impact on your bottom line.



You know as a small-business owner that sales alone are not an indicator of success.



Profits are the true measure of your business success.



It's true that increasing your annual profit usually means increasing sales.



But, if you aren't careful, this could result in a decrease in profit margins, or even a net loss.



Here are 11 strategies to increase profits.

1. Marketing is a great way to attract new customers

Customers today are eager to learn.



Customers today want to do their own research before they contact a salesperson, or even make a purchase.



This information will help you gain the customer's attention, their contact information and, ultimately, their orders.



You could post information about your business on social media or your website, but if you're looking to get prospects' contact details, lead-generators are the best way.

Fill out the form to download these free special reports, checklists, or white papers.



Information doesn't need to be long.



The information must be informative, and a headline that grabs attention is required.



Promote the giveaway through your website, social media, and by requiring the downloader to give an email address.



Make sure that the giveaway has a call-to-action to convert the lead into a paying client. Don't forget about following up on leads.

2. You can use the leads that you already have in order to convert them into paying customers

If you are like many small business owners, you do not follow up as much on your leads as you should.



You may not follow up with leads that you consider to be hot, or you might only do so once or twice.



This approach has two problems. You waste marketing dollars that you paid to acquire the lead. It also prevents you from maintaining a relationship with potential customers.



These possible customers could include those who have just begun to research the purchase they intend to make, or those who are already ready to buy but are distracted by other things when you call.



If you ignore them, it's likely that a competitor will win the sale.

Formalize your follow-up procedures to solve the problem and boost your profits this year.



Plan how you will follow up on the hot leads.



You should list the steps that you will take to stay in contact, and what you will do if there is no response to your first or second call.



Plan your response to leads that don't seem to be ready to purchase.



Determine how you will stay in touch with them and what information you will send or direct them to.



You should have everything scripted and written down.



Automate as much of the process as you can so that it's easy to begin with each new lead.



Develop an email Newsletter that you can send to all prospects asking for information on your products and/or services.



You can use the newsletter to stay in touch and convert not-yet ready-to-buy prospects who are lukewarm into paying customers.

3. Increase profitability by adding new services

Are your customers looking for and buying products or services related to the ones you currently sell?



You may be able to create new revenue streams if you offer these related items.



Do market research and keep track of the items and services that your customers request.



Then, you can decide whether adding these products or services would be profitable.



Do not skip market research.



Don't buy an item if only a few people want it.

4. Order size can be increased

It's easy to do the math.



You will earn $5,000 if you have 100 customers that each spend $50 in a month.



If you can get the same 100 customers to each spend $70 per month, then you will make $7000 in a single month.



This means you are making more money without having to increase your marketing budget.



Learn (and teach your employees) how to cross-sell and upsell to get the order size to increase.



You might, as a physical therapist for example, encourage your patients to purchase stretch bands, ice packs, and other equipment so that they can continue exercising at home.



You could also sell nutritional supplements.



You can sell more services by placing flyers and posters in your waiting room or where your patients are doing therapy.

5. Seek repeat sales

Using email or text messages to keep in touch with existing customers can help you increase your sales and profits without having to increase your marketing budget.



If you do not stay in touch with your customers, even if they are happy with their purchase, they might forget about you when they need more of the product you sell.



Send them news and reminders about your new products, or remind them to reorder.



Send them information about seasonal products, new arrivals, and special discounts and sales.

6. Increase operational efficiency

You may not be doing things the best way.



A change in your business practices could boost profits.

What is actually accomplished in those weekly meetings that you have?



Cut back on meetings to free up your and your staff's time for other income-producing activities.



Send them the information they need via email or set up a document sharing system in the cloud.

When was the last interview you conducted to determine if you could get better terms or prices on your inventory or raw materials?



Or asked your current vendors for better pricing?



How about your merchant account provider?



What about your phone service?



If you still use a traditional telephone line in a region with excellent cable or VOIP service, you may be wasting thousands per year.



Lowering your costs for recurring expenses can give your bottom line an extra boost.

What about your inventory system? Is your inventory system automated? Is it automated?



Although installing inventory and order-management software is a costly project, it will pay off in the long run by saving employee time and improving inventory accuracy.

What about those reports that your staff creates, prints out and gives you... same reports that your administrative assistant files later in a filing cabinet?



Do you need to print and file them, wasting ink/toner and paper and taking up space in your filing cabinet (and, therefore, on the floor)? They could be stored in the cloud.



Do you even need these reports? What about those orders and emails that they print out (and save in more filing cabinets), "just in case?"

Here are some ways that small businesses can improve their efficiency.



Write down the things you do each day.



Include the reasons why you do them, how long it takes, and the result of the task. Ask your staff to do the exact same thing.



Eliminate activities that aren't necessary. Ask your employees for suggestions on how to improve the work that they do.

7. Keep your employees happy

It takes money and time to hire and train new employees.



By doing all you can to keep your current employees, you can avoid these costs. Over time, having knowledgeable, engaged employees will improve your bottom line.



It's not necessary to give out huge raises. You should still keep your pay competitive.



However, even small changes such as a coffee maker at work, flexible hours, discounts, or bonuses for sales will make your employees feel more valued.



They're more likely to stay if they feel appreciated and rewarded for the work they do.

8. Offer maintenance contracts

Maintenance contracts and warranty can inject new capital into your company. When someone purchases a product, he or she wants to know it will function.



Offer maintenance contracts or warranties to reduce their concerns.



This will not only help your company earn more revenue, but also create a lasting relationship with every client who walks into your store.



Be sure to carefully calculate the costs of a maintenance program before you start it.



This will ensure that you are not in a financial bind when you need to provide service or replace items for maintenance contract clients.

9. Minimize risks with insurance policies

Insurance can protect your business from potentially disastrous situations. You and your business can be protected in many different ways.



Business insurance can cover unexpected costs, such as replacing or repairing damaged property due to a covered loss. It may also help pay for legal fees if you are sued.



Business insurance can cover unexpected costs, such as replacing or repairing damaged property due to a covered loss. It may also help pay for legal fees if you are sued.

You could be on the hook for medical expenses, legal fees and replacement costs if you don't have business insurance. If you do not have the funds to cover this, your business could be in a difficult position.

10. Expanding to a new location

In a small town, there may be only one café or supplement shop.



Consider expanding your business into another sector if your local market is saturated.



You'll want to do some research on the area before you decide to expand.



What other businesses are there in the same area? What is the population density in that area? What are the overhead costs?

Consider setting up an online shop to sell your products if you are not ready to open a store in a new city.

11. Speak to your customers and employees

They are the first line of contact with your customers.



Your employees have a personal understanding of what your customers are looking for and the current inefficiencies within your business.



They may be willing to share their insights. Ask them to share their insights!

Make sure to interact personally with your customers.



Answer incoming calls from customers, work the cash register and send surveys to your clients.



You can ask them if they are satisfied with the products and services of your business.

