Become a Bendigo Ambassador and score free tickets to city attractions

The golden ticket to Bendigo comes in the shape of an ambassador pass this festive season.
Bendigo Ambassador Pass, a council run two-for-one deal into the city's major attractions, returns in 2023/24.
Golden Dragon Museum CEO Hugo Leschen said the scheme ensured greater access to Bendigo's drawcards.
"It is really simple: museums and galleries are all about telling stories," Mr Leschen said.
"But if [Bendigo] museums and galleries do their best work and nobody comes, then it is a waste of time."
The pass is free to obtain and only available to Greater Bendigo residents, with ambassadors entitled to free entry at a range of Bendigo attractions when accompanied by a full fee paying adult, or family ticket.
Attractions within the scheme include the Bendigo Tramways Talking Tram Tour, Bendigo Pottery - Interpretive Museum, Central Deborah Gold Mine Experience Tour and Golden Dragon Museum.
Ambassadors also gained access to offers including $5 snack bar vouchers at Star Cinema, free coffee and tea at Ms Batterhams, and a free wine tasting at Balgownie Estate when with a visitor.
With the majority of visitors to Bendigo coming to the city to visit friends and relatives, the pass made it cheaper for locals to show them what the city had to offer, Mr Leschen said.
"When visitors come Bendigonians want to take them around to all the wonderful attractions and cultural institutions that we have," he said.
"And if you are local supporting local attractions and cultural places, [the pass] means that you are not spending a fortune doing that."
Ambassadors are emailed a copy of their pass to presented at any participating provider along with proof of Greater Bendigo address.
City tourism and marketing manager Glenn Harvey encouraged residents to "become ambassadors" for Bendigo.
"Take your visiting friends and relatives out around town and get them to enjoy the best of Bendigo," he said.
Complete the form here to obtain the Bendigo Ambassador Pass.
