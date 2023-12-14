Outdoor living at its best in Maiden Gully

Discover the perfect blend of comfort, space and convenience, with this inviting family residence nestled in a sought-after pocket of Maiden Gully.
With a northern aspect and a generous 4369 square metre block, the property features a sparkling inground swimming pool and a substantial outdoor entertaining room with an open fireplace.
The long front and back verandahs are also perfect for outdoor living and entertaining.
Two recently updated bathrooms, a modern kitchen, two generous living areas and a lovely light and bright ambience make this an ideal home for families at any stage.
The sharp white kitchen showcases a modern design, and includes an electric cooktop, lovely timber-look benchtops and plenty of storage.
Three bedrooms provide comfortable living, the main bedroom featuring an ensuite and walk-in robe. The remaining two bedrooms are equipped with built-in robes and ceiling fans.
Newly renovated, the family bathroom and ensuite have stunning floor-to-ceiling tiling and other on-trend fixtures.
A second living area is the ideal retreat for the kids or teens and includes an enclosed European-style laundry.
A double carport has roller door access to a workshop, with ample storage space ensuring you have room for all your tools and toys.
Other features include ducted reverse-cycle refrigerated air conditioning, a 12kw solar panel system, security system and keypad entry to the front gate.
A mere 10-minute commute to Bendigo's city centre, an inspection of this impressive property is a must.
