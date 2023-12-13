Bizzness Class underpins purple patch of form for Gadsden

A RETURN to basics and what has worked best in the past continues to reap rewards for Charlton harness racing trainer Michael Gadsden.
The 31-year-old has struck a rich vein of form with 10 winners and 20 placegetters from his last 59 starters since mid-July, at a win percentage of 17 per cent and win-place percentage of just over 50 per cent.
The undoubted highlight of that period arrived at Melton last Saturday night, with Bizzness Class, driven by Michael Bellman, coming from three back on the pegs on the home corner, to finish six-wide over the top of his rivals for a stirring win at harness racing headquarters.
It gave the four-year-old pacing gelding, who is owned by Mildura trainer Allan 'Pud' MacDonald, three wins in a row after successes at Maryborough and Yarra Valley in November and four victories from his last five starts.
Only a luckless ninth at Charlton in mid-November prevented the son of Bling It On and the mare Angel In Flight from racking up an even longer win-streak.
"The run at Charlton, when he ran ninth, he didn't have a lot of luck - he sort of got taken out of it," Gadsden said.
"I had him this time last year. Pud (MacDonald) sent him down. He wasn't handling the Mildura track, so he sent him down to have a go on the bigger tracks to see if he could find a bit of confidence.
"He had a very good second here at Charlton and then we gave him one more start at Swan Hill before he went to the paddock.
"Pud said he'd keep him up there until he won his bonus and when he did, he would send him back down again.
"He ran a heap of placings before he got a win (at Mildura on July 14) and after four more starts Pud sent him back to me.
"He was really consistent to begin with and then he got a win at Charlton (on September 25) and since then he's got more and more confident each time he's gone around on those bigger tracks like Maryborough and Charlton.
"The win at Swan Hill (on November 3) started the hot streak and from there he's just continued to get better.
"He took another big step forward on Saturday night."
Bizzness Class improved his overall record to six wins and 10 placings from 34 starts for $36,440 in earnings.
All but one of his wins have come under Gadsden's training.
The young trainer is assessing his options for Bizzness Class' next start, with the Elmore Cup at Bendigo on December 21 one such possibility.
"Or we may go back to Melton and try and find an M0 with him and see what he does," he said.
Equally a key to the stable's good recent fortune has been the veteran pacer Markleigh Caz.
The nine-year-old mare has won three races and been placed seven times in her last 15 starts, with her most recent victory contributing to a double for Gadsden at Swan Hill on November 3.
"She just keeps bringing in the groceries in a few other things," he said.
"She's nearly 10 now and had nearly 200 starts, but is probably racing the most consistently she ever has."
Eleven of her 15 career wins from 195 starts have come with Gadsden as her trainer.
He credits his stable's turnaround in fortunes to the decision to revisit what has worked well in the past.
"I've gone back a bit to what I was doing when I first moved to Charlton (in 2020). I had eight or nine winners in the first few months I was here," he said.
"Then I had a bit of a dry spell and probably out of frustration went looking for something to turn the tables a bit, instead of doing what I was doing and what I knew worked.
"So a couple of months ago I turned all the horses out for 10 days and didn't start one for probably a month and just reset.
"The previous few years before I moved over here (from Ararat), I probably went at around a 15 to 17 per centish strike rate, so it's more or less got back to where it was.
"If they're not winning, they're running second or third or somewhere around the money. It's been great.
"Hopefully I can keep ticking along before getting a few more (horses) going.
"I haven't got a lot racing at the moment, but the ones who are are performing pretty well."
