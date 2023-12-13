EVCA T20 round two: United romp home in grand final rematch

United confirmed its credentials as premiership favourites in the EVCA T20 competition on Tuesday night with a crushing victory over Mandurang.
The grand final rematch didn't live up to the billing, with the Tigers romping home by six wickets.
Kane Goldsworthy was superb for the Tigers rolling through the Rangas middle order to finish with figures of 4-13 off 3.3.
After a 26-run opening partnership from Linton Colclough (31) and Phillip Berry (5), the Rangas lost all ten wickets for 67 runs.
Former Zimbabwe international Regis Chakabva didn't suit up for the Rangas but was replaced by Bamawn-Lockington United teammate Werner Brand at first drop, who made 18.
Tigers opening bowlers Mackenzie Whittle (2-17 off 4.0) and Patrick Hartney (2-18 off 4.0) were also impressive with ball in hand as the Rangas were rolled for 93.
Marquee player Jack Neylon (15) departed early for the Tigers when Jeremy Hancock (1-9 off 3.0) snared the prized scalp, but that was the only moment of danger for the reigning premiers, who strolled home with six wickets in hand and 38 balls left.
Whittle also made 15 at the top but was starved of the strike before Brand (2-29 off 4.0) got him.
Alex Code top scored with 22 not out.
Marong breathed life into its T20 campaign with a big seven-wicket win over Axe Creek.
Both sides came into the clash after round one defeats, and the Cowboys backed themselves in to post a sizeable total, electing to bat first.
While Cowboys openers, skipper Joel Bish (26) and Bendigo's Kyle Humphrys (24) got starts, both went at under a run a ball.
The Panthers snared the vital wicket of Parminder Singh (2) when Mitch Van Poppel ran him out.
Christopher Cox (32, not out) and Ranjit Singh (23) got the Cowboys' innings back on track as they posted 6-134.
Five Panthers bowlers claimed a wicket each.
The Cowboys needed early breakthroughs, and while they got opener David Blume for five, his partner Andrew Gladstone drove the nail into the coffin.
Gladstone (64 off 31) top scored for the round, smashing eight boundaries and three sixes as the Panthers won with just under four overs remaining.
The Bendigo Strikers came close to causing an upset over Sedgwick but fell five runs short in a thriller.
The Ram's top order was in imperious form, with Bailey Ilsley (44) and Jackson Stagg (39) producing vital knocks.
Sandhurst all-rounder Zac Sims batted at first drop and continued his excellent form with the willow, hitting 42 off 21 balls.
The Rams posted 178, being bowled out on the final ball of the innings.
Not to be outdone, the Striker's top order also got off to a flyer with Riley Tresize (41) and Jomy Antony (37) giving their side a chance.
Unfortunately for the Strikers, no batter outside their top four made double figures as they went from 1-121 to 8-173.
It was an eventual final over, with the Strikers needing 21 to win, Issac Ambalathummoola Joseph (32) hit a six of the first ball before falling in the next.
Benny Matthew (6) required a maximum of the final delivery but was clean bowled by Ilsley (3-31 off 4.0).
Spring Gully made it two wins from two in the T20 competition with a five-wicket victory over California Gully.
After a superb bowling effort, the Crows chased down a target of 86 with 17 balls to spare and five wickets in hand.
Skipper Lachlan Brook (38) and James Fox (38 not out) were the cool heads in the chase.
