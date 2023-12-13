Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

EVCA T20 round two: United romp home in grand final rematch

NS
By Nathan Spicer
December 13 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mandurang fast bowler Jeremy Hancock in action during the Rangas round one T20 game against Marong.
Mandurang fast bowler Jeremy Hancock in action during the Rangas round one T20 game against Marong.

United confirmed its credentials as premiership favourites in the EVCA T20 competition on Tuesday night with a crushing victory over Mandurang.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.