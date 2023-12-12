Exciting times ahead for Howley with Bay Of Zea

MACEDON Lodge trainer Liam Howley believes his filly Bay Of Zea has a bright future ahead after knocking over her maiden at Geelong last week.
The three-year-old daughter of Shalaa and Zara Bay brought up her first win in emphatic style at start number two with Blaike McDougall in the saddle.
Such is Howley's big opinion of Bay Of Zea, he sent the filly to Moonee Valley on a Friday night last month for her debut.
She finished midfield in a small field of seven.
Howley has had to be patient with Bay Of Zea, but his diligence more than paid off after the filly led from start to finish to score an impressive 2.2 length over 1200m at Geelong.
"I've always had a big opinion of her, but she's taken her time," Howley said.
"The team at home have done a super job with her. She had a bit of sickness at the back of her two-year-old year, which caused us to take our time.
"I felt she got a little bit overawed by the Friday night lights at the Valley, and (last week) was just about letting her find her feet, ride her as she lands and let her travel.
"She has a really good turn of foot off a good tempo, which she showed (at Geelong), and when she kicked she really kicked."
Howley said Bay Of Zea gave the impression she would get out to 1400m in her next preparation in the autumn.
"She probably needs to strengthen up a bit, but we'll give her a breather now and see how she comes back," he said.
Winning jockey McDougall praised Bay Of Zea as a 'lovely filly', who had built on a 'good foundation run' in her debut at The Valley.
"She's still very raw, but she's a classy filly," he said.
Bay Of Zea's win, combined with back-to back country cup wins by Station One at Dunkeld and Traralgon, gave Howley, who also has a base at Kyneton, three winners and a pair of placings from his last 10 starters.
He will look to continue the momentum at Kyneton on Thursday, where he will have up to half a dozen runners engaged.
The 42-year-old rated Bolshoi Princess a solid chance of breaking her maiden if the meeting is run on soft ground, likewise Hurricane Harley, who was an eye-catching second, third-up at Yarra Valley on a heavy 10, earlier in the month.
"He (Hurricane Harley) is just a very frustrating horse, he's got some ability, but just doesn't seem to want to win," he said.
"That said, I think we worked him out last start. He was very good at Yarra Glen.
"I'm hopeful we can get the timing right with him. He handles everything, while Bolshoi Princess handles the soft.
"From there with the rest of them it's suck and see what the weather does.
"If the weather is okay, we'll run a few more, if it's wet it will just be those two."
The Kyneton track was rated a soft 6 at 9am on Wednesday.
The first of nine races at Kyneton is at 12.45pm.
