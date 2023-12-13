Aspiring paramedic will return to court after life-threatening assault of woman

An aspiring paramedic who held a woman in a chokehold has pleaded guilty to two charges in a Bendigo court - including of unlawful assault.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The 24-year-old man pleaded guilty to the attack on the woman in April 2023 in which he "dragged" her to the floor of a home and held her in a chokehold with his arm.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard the victim attempted to "thrash" him off but was unable to make any noise and ultimately struggled to breathe.
The court head she "panicked" and feared she would lose consciousness.
He then moved away from her while she remained "on the floor" and crying loudly.
The court heard he then pushed her onto her back and put his hand over her nose and near her neck.
She tried to break free from his grip while he yelled at her to look at him. He only stopped when she did finally look at him.
The court heard these physical attacks followed an argument in which the accused had been insulting a loved one of the victim whose funeral was taking place that day.
Following this attack she went to the Bendigo Police Station where the police prosecutor said she was "highly distressed", had no shoes on and had visible red marks on her neck in addition to other injuries.
The victim was admitted overnight at the Bendigo Hospital as a result.
The accused was then arrested at a Bendigo address, while alcohol affected, and was interviewed by police.
The court heard he called his comments towards the victim about her loved one "a mistake" but denied they were abusive.
The court also heard of previous matters in the days preceding the assault when he had called the victim "stupid", said she would "never be smart enough" to do his job, and also throw a pillow at her face.
The court heard he also became argumentative with police in the latter part of his interview.
The victim was supportive of non-conviction while the accused has now completed some time in rehabilitation for alcohol issues.
His defence lawyer Nickie King said he conceded the violence was "serious".
She suggested a therapeutic corrections order for the man who had a "potentially bright future" - having completed three of four years of a paramedicine degree.
Ms King said her client had now been sober for more than 140 days and was back in south-west Victoria with family.
Magistrate Megan Aumair said - with regard to images of the injuries sustained by the woman - that she was "absolutely of the view that (the crime was) worthy of imprisonment".
She said the victim, who showed "some level of forgiveness", was "extraordinarily generous" but told the court she could have died in the attack.
Ms Aumair said she wanted to give the accused the opportunity to engage with a forensic psychologist to examine what risk he posed in the future.
His bail has been extended until February when he will return to court.
"I need to know more about you," Ms Aumair told the man.
"You need to show you're serious".
The accused was also fined $800 for a breach of a previous undertaking to be of good behaviour.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.