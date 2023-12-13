Live music, late night shopping: crowds flock to vibrant Burra Block Party

What started out as an idea to host a "late night shopping" event turned into almost five thousand people seeing the best Eaglehawk had to offer, key organiser of the Burra Block Party says.
Albert 'Skip' Skipper said the block party was an idea he had while talking to a fellow business owner last year and after running a successful street party coupled with retail options he decided to go bigger.
So after forming a sub-committee and getting all the appropriate permits and permission, Skip said plans for the 2023 event started to form.
He said it was bigger than he could have anticipated.
"I didn't realise how big it was going to be, but we got there and we got close to three-and-a-half to five thousand people just walking the streets," he said.
"The whole idea of a block party to me was the celebrate Eaglehawk.
"I love this town, it has go community values that are unmatched, everyone is courteous to each other."
Skip said the idea to 'sell' Eaglehawk to outsiders was an easier task than it sounded because of how much the community looks out for its members.
He said the notion of knowing your neighbours was held very much in the Borough.
"It is these old school values that we have got going on here but I think I wanted to show off what we have got going on here and I thought I wanted to tell people 'hey come and look at Eaglehawk, come see what we have got to offer," he said.
"Get all out retailers doing late night shopping our food and all those sorts of things, get them involved and let's really put Eaglehawk on show.
"What I am trying to do is entice people to move to Eaglehawk or maybe start a small business, a big business here, whatever."
The 2023 Burra Block Party included music from local schools to blues, punk and everything in between.
It also included late night shopping and a night market set up in the car park of the Eaglehawk IGA and apart from a blackout for an hour because of a storm it was a "nice night".
He said the 2023 event was so successful plans were already being put in place for 2024.
"Next year we will approach it a bit differently," he said.
"I mean people are already talking about when the next one is going to be -- and it will be on the same date.
"We are already pushing for bigger and better things and we have already started organising that now."
