Nuclear medicine student discovers more than odd cancer scans in Bendigo

RMIT nuclear medicine student Tara Mathewson's placement at Bendigo Health helped her discover a melanoma on an unusual part of a patient's body.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
And her time spent in Bendigo may just have helped her decide where to work after graduation.
Ms Mathewson's time outside Melbourne is part of an agreement designed to build the nuclear medicine workforce outside of major cities.
RMIT University and Telix Pharmaceuticals have announced new financial support to the value of $30,000 per year over four years for RMIT nuclear medicine students on placement in rural, regional and remote areas.
The industry-funded bursary will assist students with the cost of accommodation, travel and meals as they develop their skills and give back to rural, regional and remote areas of Victoria.
Nuclear medicine and molecular imaging are used to treat and diagnose cancer and rare diseases.
For third year nuclear medicine student Ms Mathewson, the chance to learn from practitioners in Bendigo may be career-defining.
"There are a lot of cases that are out of the box in rural areas, and you'll get interesting scans that are rare in city hospitals," Ms Mathewson said.
"For example, I was able to help identify a large and unusually placed melanoma that you wouldn't see in a major Melbourne hospital."
Whether this is enough to lure her to the country on a more permanent basis remains to be seen.
"I'm not sure yet - but I'm leaning towards pursuing rural opportunities after graduation," Ms Mathewson said.
"Rural placements give you more autonomy, which will help me grow professionally."
According to RMIT, without access to nuclear medicine and molecular imaging, people living in the regions are less likely to be diagnosed early and are often left waiting many weeks or months for imaging of their cancer and potentially life-saving treatment.
RMIT nuclear medicine stream leader Mark Scalzo said more support was needed to drive the rural, regional and remote nuclear medicine workforce.
The Victorian Government has promised $44 million for high-tech PET scanners (a sophisticated and essential piece of nuclear medicine diagnostic equipment) to be delivered to regional hospitals by 2026.
However, Mr Scalzo said the sector faced major difficulties in attracting and retaining nuclear medicine technologists to operate this equipment.
RMIT is the only Victorian university teaching students to become registered nuclear medicine technologists and scientists.
This year, RMIT increased its student intake in this field by 50 per cent in an effort to meet the demand for nuclear medicine graduates to work with the new PET scanners.
"The Victorian government pledge is well intended, but without the requisite talent there is a real risk that these state-of-the-art facilities could sit dormant - or incur long wait times when patients are in desperate need of timely diagnosis and treatment," Mr Scalzo said.
"Our greatest barrier in offering nuclear medicine is finding placements for the 51 weeks required, especially in rural, regional and remote centres, with the cost to the student being a significant factor.
"The financial support from Telix will enable aspiring nuclear medicine scientists and technologists, regardless of background or location, to qualify in their desired career path and positively impact patient outcomes."
Telix director of Global Patient Advocacy and Government Affairs Simone Leyden AM said supporting nuclear medicine graduates could save Victorian lives.
"We are delighted to support RMIT and the next generation of nuclear medicine talent to bring this life changing technology to the people who need it most, through workforce training and development," Leyden said.
"It is a rapidly developing sector with the Asia Pacific region expected to witness the fastest growth of any radiopharmaceutical market worldwide.
"It is vital that our rural, regional and remote communities are not left behind."
Several placement bursaries will be available per semester for students across all year levels, ensuring as many students as possible can access enriching education and experience outside of major cities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.