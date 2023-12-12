BDCA: Team of the round - round five

In a low-scoring round five of the BDCA's first XI competition, the bowlers and all-rounders feature prominently in the Bendigo Advertiser's team of the round.
Lower-order runs were also crucial, with multiple players noted for their bowling, producing vital innings.
A trio of players (Ryan Grundy, Kyle Humphrys and Chathura Damith) earned selection for the third time this season.
1: Xavier Ryan 122 (266) - Bendigo (WK)
The only century of round five came from Bendigo opener Xavier Ryan, who bucked the trend of top-order collapses to bat through the majority of day one.
It was Ryan's maiden BDCA first XI century, and the wicketkeeper backed it up with two catches and a run out as the Goers beat Huntly North by 79 runs.
2: Ryan Grundy 77 (174) - Huntly North (C)
Huntly North's skipper Ryan Grundy earns selection in the team of the round for the third time this season as he once again played close to a lone hand for his side.
His patient 77 takes his season tally to 355 runs at an average of 59.17, putting him atop the competition's runs leaderboard after James Barri had minimal chance to continue his brilliant form.
3: Daniel Clohesy 51* (33) & 47 (72) - Strathdale Maristians
Barri didn't get much chance because his bowlers and opening batsmen did the work for him.
After rolling White Hills for 79 on day one, Suns opener Daniel Clohesy smashed 51, not out of 33 balls, with five sixes included to put the Demons back in before the day's play had closed.
Chasing 140 for an outright win, Clohesy combined with Cameron Taylor again, making 47 in the second dig.
4: Darcy Mills 50 (150) - Bendigo United
Bendigo United's first drop, Darcy Mills, was a brick wall for the Redbacks as the top order crumbled around him.
While the lower order would win the game for the Redbacks, Mills gave them a chance.
When he departed at 6-86, the Redbacks needed an unlikely but achievable 91 to win.
5: Kyle Humphrys 52 (66) & 1-13 6.1 - Bendigo
Humphrys batted at a good clip with a strike rate of 78.78, which allowed Ryan to play his natural game.
He combined for a 91-run partnership with the opener and hit six boundaries during the 66-ball innings.
Also claimed the final wicket of the game in Jack Wilson to finish with figures of 1-13 off 6.1.
6: Chathura Damith 87 (138) & 3-56 22.0 - Strathfieldsaye
The individual performance of the round, and while it wasn't enough for victory, Damith almost single-handedly got the Storm there.
He made 87 off 138 when no other Storm bat made above 20.
As usual, he was deadly with the new ball, snaring two early breakthroughs before finishing with figures of 3-56 off 22.0.
7: Jean-Miguel Podosky 65* (84) & 1-25 14.0 - Bendigo United
When Mills departed, it was Podosky who entered the crease, and he managed to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.
He combined for a 74-run partnership with Marcus Mangiameli before getting the Redbacks home with Samuel Langley.
Also took a wicket on day one and a couple of catches.
8: Zac Sims 53 (64) & 3-7 6.0 - Sandhurst
But like he did in round two, Sims saved the faltering innings, hitting 53 off 64 balls to allow the Dragons to post 121.
He used the adrenaline of his knock to take the first three wickets of Kangaroo Flat's run chase.
9: Jack Pysing 2-35 6.0 & 5-48 15.0 - Strathdale Maristians
The Suns tore through the Demons on day one, with Pysing taking the scalps of openers Nicholas Wallace and Ben Irvine.
Backed it up the next week when the Suns went for outright claiming figures of 5-48 off 15.0.
10: Thomas Purcell 6-17 7.5 & 2-21 7.5 - Strathdale Maristians
It was a very similar game to Pysing for Purcell, except the young fast bowler did the bulk of his damage in the first dig, bettering his round-one performance to take six wickets.
Claimed a further two in the second innings.
11: Liam Bowe 4-19 12.1 - Sandhurst
It was largely a lean week for the BDCA's spinners, with overcast conditions perfect for seam and swing.
Bowe was an exception, however, with the former Melbourne Star rolling through the Roos middle and lower order.
The leg spinner finished with figures of 4-19 off 12.1.
