'I won't give in': veteran firefighter stands up to terminal cancer diagnosis

Golden Square CFA veteran Ron Symons can remember a time when fire alerts would come through a landline at home.
If he missed that, there was another way of knowing.
"Our captain Dick Turner would drive up the middle of the road, blowing the horn telling everyone he was coming to the fire station," Mr Symons said.
Captain Turner, who also served as mayor, didn't have have a licence at the time and had to get a then 17-year old Ron Symons and his brother drive him to fires.
"Me and my brother had to do that quite a few times," Mr Symons said.
These days, a bronze Mr Turner watches every truck leave the station from the park beside it.
Mr Symons joined the brigade in 1956 as an eight-year-old junior, becoming a senior in 1964. His family lived in a house opposite the High Street station.
Since then Mr Symons had seen fires burn through Killian's Walk, and flames lick Bendigo Railway Station.
"My memory is not real flash ... there were probably heaps of others," Mr Symons said.
In his time Mr Symons stood as brigade lieutenant and chairman. He only stood down from the latter role 12 months ago when he was diagnosed with terminal cancer.
"Originally they said it could be months, maybe a year or two," Mr Symons said.
"Well, I have gone one year."
When Mr Symons began training as a senior with the CFA, training processes were a little different.
"None of us had any accreditation, we just learnt," he said.
Mr Symons said his training involved learning to pump water by pumping the cellar at The Foundry and Golden Vine hotels.
"Then we would sit around and have a beer on a Sunday morning ... that was our training," he said.
There were also a few times a little more protocol might have come in handy.
He remembers when his father, who was also involved in the brigade, picked him up from work to fight a fire on Hunter Street.
Mr Symons, just 25 at the time, rode on the back of the truck all the way to the fire where his father "drove straight in".
"I had flames licking around my ears and no protective clothing," he said.
"I reckon it singed my hair."
Mr Symons has built a "larger than life" status at the brigade during all his years of volunteering,
"Everybody knows Ron," Golden Square CFA captain Bryan Greenwood said.
"And he has earned the respect of everybody, even the newer guys coming through."
The people that make up the Golden Square Fire Brigade had been a consistent force throughout Mr Symons' life, even in his cancer battle.
He and fellow brigade member John Young would spend every holiday together, along with their wives, something they have been doing since their youth.
Mr Young and Mr Symons also started to have pain problems at the same time.
"We both went to separate doctors, both had all our tests and both came back with prostate cancer," Mr Symons said.
Despite the diagnosis, Mr Symons was determined not to let his battle change his world.
He still wakes up at 7.15am each morning and goes to work at Barnard St Car Sales, knocking off at 5.45pm.
Mr Symons also has no plans to end his Golden Square CFA membership.
"I am not not going to let it define me and it is not going to break me," he said of his cancer battle.
"They can cart me out of work, but I won't give in by staying home or doing anything different than I do today."
