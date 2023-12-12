Tommy Fitzgerald powers his way to Victorian boxing crown

A KNOCKOUT in the third round clinched a state championship belt for Bendigo-raised boxer Tommy Fitzgerald on Saturday night.
In the fifth bout of his professional career, Fitzgerald faced Jitti Thobwan in the Pretender to Contender promotion at Melbourne Pavilion in Flemington.
A scheduled eight-round contest for the super lightweight (63.5kg) title was over before the halfway mark.
"I was able to control the tempo for most of the fight," Fitzgerald said of the step up to a bout planned for eight rounds of three minutes duration.
"Jitti did clip me in the first round with a straight right hand that landed on my ear.
"That did sting," Fitzgerald said.
An overhand right in the first by Fitzgerald did send his opponent reeling toward the ropes.
A dazzling combination of punches in the third put Thobwan to the canvas in what became the third 'KO' of Fitzgerald's pro career.
"A left hook set everything up for me,'' Fitzgerald said.
"To win a state championship means so much.
"It's not just the past weeks of training that I have done, but from when I first started training at Hit Factory in Golden Square when I was 12."
Biggest players in his journey to a state title win include parents Darren and Natalie, and younger brother, Joey who is 21.
"My partner, Laura is amazing with her support. I could not have done this without her."
The now 25-year-old was back at Team Ellis Gym in Keilor East on Monday to help run some boxing classes.
"I am going to enjoy the next few weeks catching up with family and friends," Fitzgerald said of the Christmas-New Year break.
"There will be some training sessions at the gym, but the intensity will drop a little from what it was leading into the state title fight."
Workouts were not just inside the ropes, but also running stints on Heartbreak Hill near Bacchus Marsh.
Trainers Tai Tuiniua and Nigel Snart were impressed by Fitzgerald's work in the bout and the build-up which involved two or three sessions a day, six days a week.
"We will go through the tape later in the week, but they were rapt with my level of composure in the fight.
"Planning was all about going the distance (eight rounds) and not being too attacking early on."
Away from the boxing ring, Fitzgerald works as an osteopath.
An amateur career where he was trained by Danniel 'Boone' Burton included 27 bouts.
There were plenty of sponsors for his title campaign.
Those to back the boxer included Amacon Developments, CB Clothing, Greeneflicks, Hair by Laura Spalding, Kelkane Construction, Melbourne Fitness and Performance, Nocturnal Media, and Novastone.
Sacco Brothers Plastering, SCD Apparel, Swift Supplements, Welcome Stranger Collectibles, and Yammy Boxing were also in Fitzgerald's corner.
After a well-earned break the boxer and his trainers will work on plans for '24 and beyond.
"For now it's enjoy the moment and then be prepared to work even harder for the next match," Fitzgerald said.
