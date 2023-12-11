Baby Jaycee takes tentative first steps towards a return

HEATHCOTE greyhound trainer Bob Douglas says he's hopeful his star bitch Baby Jaycee can make a good recovery from a torn back muscle as the pair target a successful return to the track.
The Group 1-winning two-year-old suffered the injury in a heat of the Cranbourne Cup at Sandown Park on October 19 and has been sidelined ever since.
Douglas is leaving no stone unturned in his bid to see whether Baby Jaycee can conjure a competitive return to racing.
"It's eight weeks (this) Thursday since she was injured and I've started to do a bit of straight work with her, which I've been doing for the past 10 days, and am gradually trying to get her back," he said.
"It's going to be a process, but I won't know whether she has lost anything until we put the clock on her.
"It's not a good injury that she has, but if she comes back well from it she'll race, but if she's a couple of lengths off where she was, she won't.
"But we are doing our best. She gets physio twice a day, massage twice a day and ultra-sonic therapy once a day, so if there's any way I can get her back, I will.
"It won't be through lack of trying, but as always, the dog's health is the priority."
The injury could not have come at a worse time for Baby Jaycee, who broke through for her maiden Group 1 success in the Sapphire Crown at Sandown Park, in May.
The rising three-year-old daughter of Bernardo and Leprechaun Storm had received an invitation into the Group 1 Topgun and was in contention for a spot in the $1 million-to-the-winner Phoenix, and would also have chased the Group 1 Melbourne Cup.
Twice a runner-up at Group 1 level, Baby Jaycee has won 30 of 54 starts and been placed 14 times for $484,895 in prize earnings.
The only other dog Douglas currently has racing, Call Me Marley has struck a purple patch of form with four wins on the trot, with the latest coming at Horsham on Monday afternoon.
It followed victories in the back end of November at Warragul and Warrnambool and early-December success at Horsham.
Monday's victory was an early birthday present for Call Me Marley, who turned three on Tuesday (December 12).
"He's probably had a bit of luck, but it's good to see him winning off the inside draws as that's not where he wants to be," Douglas said.
"While the bitch (Baby Jaycee) has been sidelined, he's been carrying the can at the moment and doing a great job."
A winner on debut at Bendigo in July last year in a race that featured his kennel-mate Baby Jaycee, who finished third, Call Me Marley has won 18 of 68 career starts and been placed 23 times for prize earnings of $89,400.
