Greyhound stalwart races to Bendigo association life membership

A MASSIVE year on and off the track for Heathcote greyhound trainer Bob Douglas has come with another huge honour.
The multiple Group 1-winning trainer has been awarded life membership of the Bendigo Greyhound Racing Association, in recognition of his outstanding contributions spanning over half a century in the greyhound racing industry, including 11 years as the association's president.
The honour follows his prestigious Ken Carr Medal win, presented by Greyhound Racing Victoria, in August this year.
His life membership underscores the profound impact Douglas has had on the organisation and his dedication to the growth of greyhound racing in Victoria.
BGRA general manager Charlton Hindle lauded Douglas as a 'true gentlemen of the sport' and a 'mentor whose wisdom has shaped the careers of many in the industry'.
"Bob is highly regarded in the industry and when he talks everyone listens," he said.
"He is passionate about the sustainability and longevity of greyhound racing and has a collaborative vision for its future."
"Bob Douglas' life membership stands as a testament to his enduring legacy and the profound influence he has had on the Bendigo Greyhound Racing Association and the broader greyhound racing community."
Douglas assumed the presidency of the BGRA in 2010 during a challenging period of administration for the club.
Over his remarkable 11-year tenure, he was instrumental in the revival of the club, lifting it from the shadows of administration to its current status as one of Victoria's most celebrated greyhound racing clubs.
His visionary leadership and steadfast commitment have left an indelible mark on the BGRA, elevating it to new heights.
Douglas' journey in greyhound racing commenced at the age of 17 when he acquired his first greyhound for $40.
Despite initial setbacks and a lack of industry connections, his perseverance and passion led to a breakthrough victory with a dog called Mixer in Tamworth, marking the end of a 15-year drought.
A true maestro in breeding and training, Douglas has etched his name in greyhound racing history with notable achievements including the 1992 Sapphire Crown win with Dashing Eagle and a sensational career with the Group 1-winning Carlisle Jack.
In recent years, despite training fewer dogs, Douglas' profile has been further elevated with the emergence of Baby Jaycee, a sprinting sensation with 28 victories in 48 starts, including the 2023 Group 1 Sapphire Crown.
In August, Douglas was honored with the Ken Carr Medal at the Victorian Greyhound Racing Awards, a fitting tribute to his nearly 60 years of multi-faceted contributions as a trainer, studmaster, and administrator.
Beyond his on-track success, Douglas' impact extended to the administrative realm, where he served as BGRA president from 2011 to 2021, overseeing significant improvements to Lord's Raceway and club operations.
His enduring commitment to the sustainability of greyhound racing has earned him praise and admiration from the racing community.
Douglas credited his numerous accomplishments to the unwavering support of his wife, Faye, who has been a constant presence by his side throughout his entire journey in the greyhound industry.
He said the life membership had 'come from out of left field'.
"I didn't expect that at all, mind you, I didn't expect the Ken Carr Medal either," Douglas said.
"That's two nice surprises, but as long as they don't stuff me and mount me somewhere, I'm going alright," he added with a laugh.
Douglas said a rewarding 11 years as BGRA president was well and truly aided by a great committee and a first-class club manager in Troy Harley.
"That's the key to a successful club, having a committee that gets along and a good manager, and if you let the manager do his job, you usually get results," he said.
"I came in at a tough time after a succession of managers over 10 or 11 years and the club was under administration.
"Fortunately, we were able to get some stability in the club and we went from owing GRV money to being quite well off.
"I'd like to think the committee, manager and I left the club in a much better place."
