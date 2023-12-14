Art deco home and fertile land

This is a unique opportunity to secure a river frontage property renowned for its prestige, beauty and high agricultural capabilities.
With an immaculate homestead and extensive shedding, it's located on 437.4 acres of highly fertile cropping and grazing country.
There's 400 metres of frontage to the Campaspe River, it also has an extensive double frontage to Mount Pleasant Creek.
'Charter House' was built in 1938 and the home's art deco heritage is still intact, with rough cast pillars, decorative glass and raised ceilings.
It has since been transformed into a comfortable modern abode comprising four bedrooms (main with ensuite), a study, formal dining and two large living areas, with the timber kitchen and family room providing views towards the river.
Native and cottage gardens are a breathtaking result of painstaking planning, implementation and care.
There is an outstanding 24x12 metre shed with single and three phase power, a separate five-bay carport with workshop, a large hayshed, disused barn and dairy, and steel cattle yards.
The entire property is suited to all varieties of agriculture and fodder production, as well as the breeding, grazing and fattening of livestock.
Heavy carrying deep grey river loam soils are producing an abundance of improved pasture, including more than 100 acres of lucerne.
