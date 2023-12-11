Widening of dangerous road only possible with federal funding: council

A 'very dangerous' stretch of road at Mandurang would require federal funding to be widened, despite a community push led by triathlete Gavin Hicks.
Sedgwick Road, between McCalman Place and Storys Road, has been the site of two serious crashes involving cyclists, including the death of Jason Lowndes in 2017.
When Mr Hicks suffered a broken neck after being struck by a car while riding his bike in June, he began campaigning for safety upgrades.
He launched a petition, which garnered 120 signatures, calling for a widening of Sedgwick Road and a regular cycling lane being installed.
At Monday's council meeting councillors noted any road widening would only be possible if the project was selected in the federal government's Black Spot Program.
Works were unlikely to be funded by the City due to the project being "low to medium priority" and requiring extensive native vegetation removal, according to council staff.
Council staff would consider reducing the speed limit at Sedgwick Road from 100 kilometres per hour to 80 kilometres per hour, and installing additional cyclist advisory signage.
At Monday's council meeting, councillor Jen Alden said the council's response might "not be received positively".
"The promise is to have it considered as a potential future road safety projects subject to securing funding," she said.
"In the meantime, I would suggest that despite the scenery and desirable nature of that route for recreational cycling, safer routes are chosen.
"Luckily, our municipality offers many alternatives."
