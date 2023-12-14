Immaculate Bendigo home with rich history

Click here to read this week's view.com.au emag.
Built in 1903, 'Weardale' was designed by visionary Bendigo architect William Beebe. The four-bedroom Federation-style house has been meticulously renovated in recent years, showcasing the grandeur and elegance of a historical home.
The property has only changed hands six times in its 120-year history. History experts believe 'Weardale' was named after where Beebe originated from in England, and was one of the first homes in Bendigo to have a telephone connected.
"As much as it's fully renovated, you're buying more than a just house because of the history," says selling agent Paul Dalton.
The opulence and warmth inside the original home is felt immediately, with high pressed metal ceilings, Baltic pine floors and large rooms. As a nod to the property's rich history, a separate sitting room integrates parts of the home's original kitchen, and original leadlight windows also adorn the front of the house.
The interior has effortlessly combined period charm with contemporary living.
A cleverly designed, modern renovation connects the new kitchen to a large dining and lounge room, which flows beyond sliding glass doors to an outdoor area with a pizza oven overlooking the impressive garden.
The kitchen has an array of storage options, stone benchtops, a butler's pantry and European appliances.
Each of the spacious four bedrooms on the upper level features a fireplace.
The main suite is a haven of luxury and comfort, including a recently renovated ensuite with a large walk-in shower, and a generous walk-in robe with custom joinery. The main bathroom has also been renovated and receives plenty of natural light.
Surrounded by lush gardens that were part of the original Bendigo Botanic Gardens, the property has retained its heritage roses and impressive date palm tree.
A restored flag pole at the front of the house also belonged to the original owners. The expansive backyard features a mini orchard with multiple fruit trees, a palatial chicken coop, a vegetable garden and a 9000-litre water tank.
The home has ample storage, a generous pull-down attic, and plenty of space under the house with a workshop area.
Set on two titles totalling 1278 square metres, the property also includes a large shed and separate guest house with a kitchenette and bathroom.
The prime location also provides easy access to Bendigo's CBD and Girton Grammar School.
