Bendigo midweek bowls: Thrillers galore in division one

South Bendigo has suffered only its second defeat of the 2023-24 Bendigo midweek bowls division one season.
The Diggers had been on a five-game winning streak heading into their clash at Eaglehawk but failed to maintain their strong gap on top of the ladder, falling to the Hawks in a thriller.
It means the Diggers now only lead division one by four points ahead of Kangaroo Flat, who recorded an important win.
The 62-58 win for the Hawks was a vital one for their finals aspirations as it held off a trio of clubs nipping at their heels.
Daryl Rowley continued his superb form in midweek bowls for the Diggers, taking his record in the division to 4-0 with a 20-12 win over Stephen Carn.
The Hawks have Kaye Rowe and Stephen Piercy to thank for the points.
Piercy defeated Taylah Marron 23-16, while Rowe overcame David White 27-22.
WOODBURY VS KANGAROO FLAT:
Kangaroo Flat has breached the Digger's stranglehold on the minor premiership heading into Christmas, capitalising on their rival's defeat by comfortably overcoming Woodbury.
The 73-40 victory was enough to move Flat within four points of the top of the ladder.
Woodbury did manage to snare two points from the match, with Alan Brodie sneaking home over Bradley Marron 20-19.
But it meant little in the grand scheme of things, with the other two rinks being blowouts.
The contests between Gregory Podesta and Maurice McMahon and Eric White and Heather Cozens both finished on a scoreline of 27-10.
Bendigo East caused the upset of the round, winning a classic over Inglewood.
A loss would have all but signalled season over for the Magpies with only five games to be played following Christmas, but they gave themselves a sniff of a late-season dash with the 61-56 triumph over the Woodies.
It could be the loss the Woodies look back on come season end as the game that got away.
Much like Flat, a win would have closed the margin to the Diggers to single figures, but they'll be left to rue their missed chance over Christmas.
Marc Smith defeated Robert Day 22-16 while Steve O'Bree prevailed 23-20 against Laurie Witham.
Ian Chamberlain had some success for the Woodies, beating Robert Clough 20-16.
In a round of thrillers, Golden Square got home by the barest of margins.
Their 57-56 victory over Bendigo was vital in terms of the season, with the Hawks jumping the Royals into fourth place while Square is now only one win away from a finals spot.
Neville Bowland and Luke Hoskin drew 19-19, making the other two rinks the deciding contests.
Bendigo's Lee Harris proved too strong for Julie Ross 18-15, but Alan Eddy was the hero for Square, claiming a 23-19 win against Gary Downie.
DIVISION 1:
Bendigo East 61 def Inglewood 56
Marc Smith 22 def Robert Day 16, Steve O'Bree 23 def Laurie Witham 20, Robert Clough 16 It Ian Chamberlain 20
Eaglehawk 62 def South Bendigo 58
Stephen Carn 12 It Daryl Rowley 20, Kaye Rowe 27 def David White 22, Stephen Piercy 23 def Taylah Marron 16
Woodbury 40 It Kangaroo Flat 73
Alan Brodie 20 def Bradley Marron 19, Maurice McMahon 10 It Gregory Podesta 27, Heather Cozens 10 It Eric White 27
Golden Square 57 def Bendigo 56
Julie Ross 15 It Lee Harris 18, Alan Eddy 23 def Gary Downie 19, Neville Bowland 19 dr Luke Hoskin 19
LADDER:
1 South Bendigo 106, +106
2 Kangaroo Flat 102, +75
3 Inglewood 88, +94
4 Eaglehawk 72, -1
5 Bendigo 64, +3
6 Golden Square 61, -67
7 Bendigo East 45, -56
8 Woodbury 38, -154
DIVISION 2:
White Hills 64 def Bendigo East 51, Heathcote 70 def Castlemaine 41, Kangaroo Flat 64 def Harcourt 48, Strathfieldsaye 84 def Golden Square 35
DIVISION 3:
Bendigo East 47 It White Hills 66, Woodbury 60 def Eaglehawk 51, Bendigo 48 It Marong 65, Golden Square 47 It Castlemaine 63
DIVISION 4:
Harcourt 58 def Strathfieldsaye 45, Calivil/Serpentine 36 It South Bendigo 81, Kangaroo Flat 58 def North Bendigo 56, Dingee 71 def Golden Square 45
DIVISION 5:
Bendigo East 36 dr White Hills 36, Golden Square 25 It South Bendigo 47, Harcourt 26 It Bendigo 39, Campbell's Creek 40 def Inglewood 33
DIVISION 6:
South Bendigo 60 def Eaglehawk 23, Marong 37 It Woodbury 47, Strathfieldsaye vs Castlemaine
