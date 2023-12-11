Lisa Chesters Shield: Bulldogs and Dragons continue to dominate

Golden Square opener Sarah Mannes has fallen just short of her second BDCA Lisa Chesters Shield century of the season.
The Bulldogs gun made 92 off 68 balls, smashing 12 fours as she and Tammy Norquay combined for a 166-run opening partnership against Strathdale-Maristians.
Norquay's 77 from 66 deliveries takes her run tally for the 2023-24 season up to 456 at an average of 114.
Mannes isn't far behind, having made 307 at an average of 43.86.
Following the departure of Norquay and Mannes in quick succession, the Bulldogs compiled 4-196 from their 25 overs.
Suns opening bowler Bella Eddy (2-26 off 5.0) and Ruby Demeo (2-16 off 3.0) snared two wickets each.
While confident after their first win of the season from the week before, it was always going to prove too much for the bottom-placed Suns, who were bowled out for 31 within 15.4 overs.
Young star Sienna Barnett started the rot with the opening bowler claiming the first two breakthroughs to finish with figures of 2-3 off 3.0.
Megan Baird (3-5 off 3.0) was also impressive, but Karmel McClure stole the show.
The reigning premiers threw McClure the ball for only her second bowl of the season and, within ten balls, had run through the Sun's tail to finish with figures of 4-1 off 1.4.
White Hills captain Letesha Bawden led her side to victory over Strathfieldsaye in round eight of Lisa Chesters Shield action.
Bawden made her top score for the campaign, hitting an unbeaten 74 not out.
The opener batted through the innings as the Demons compiled 4-142.
Chelsea Wearne (28) provided ample support at the top for Bawden, with the pair combining for a 79-run opening stand.
Two quick wickets from Cilla Boucher (2-22 off 3.0) had the Jets back in the contest at 3-93, but Bawden steadied the ship to post the impressive total.
While the Jets batted through their 25 overs for the loss of only six wickets, they were never in the contest, making 6-83.
Co-captain Sarah Rogers (20 not out) top-scored for the Jets.
Bawden (1-4 off 3.0) continued her player-of-the-match performance, bowling a tight line.
Madisyn Morrison (2-22 off 5.0) was the only multiple-wicket taker for the Demons.
Sandhurst bounced back from its first defeat of the season to smash Bendigo by nine wickets.
The Goers were sent into bat without last rounds centurion Lila Keck, who won't pull on the spikes again any time soon, with the 18-year-old expected to be drafted into the AFLW next Monday.
At 6-24, the situation was dire for the Goers, but Ren Haeusler (32 not out) gave some respectability to the total, with the Goers posting 83.
It wasn't enough against the powerful Dragons' top order, though, as they passed it one wicket down 9.3 overs in.
