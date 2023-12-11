EPA approves change of licence for wastewater's release into Campaspe River

EPA Victoria has approved an amended operating licence for Coliban Water for releasing wastewater into the Campaspe River.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The licence relates to the Kyneton Water Reclamation Plant (WRP) which Coliban Water has just spent more than $20 million upgrading.
In the licence, the EPA requires more stringent water quality parameters in any wastewater discharged.
The amended licence sets a ratio of less than one part effluent for every three parts of the surface water flow of the Campaspe River.
To ensure this rate is calculated accurately, EPA has stipulated the river flow is measured upstream of the discharge point.
The release of wastewater into the Campaspe River from the Kyneton WRP has attracted criticism in the past, namely from the Green Hill to Black Hill Alliance which is a group of farmers and landowners in the Macedon Ranges and Mt Alexander shires.
The Kyneton WRP treats wastewater from about 3800 connections in Kyneton, Malmsbury, Trentham and Tylden.
The wastewater is collected via 13 pump stations and a sewer network comprising 80km of gravity mains and 11km of rising mains.
The sewer network also collects wastewater from the Kyneton industrial estate, which includes an abattoir and the livestock exchange.
The $20 million upgrade to the WRP in Kyneton included a new lagoon which would allow release of tertiary treated water to the Campaspe River when there are suitable river flows, in line with EPA licence requirements.
As part of the upgrades, a $7.5 million recycled water pipeline was constructed at Kyneton providing landholders and local businesses on the alignment an opportunity to access the recycled water for irrigation as the program develops.
Coliban Water submitted an application to amend it EPA licence in March last year but the application was placed on hold after the EPA called for more information.
The EPA issued a statement in early December 2023 indicating it had approved the amended licence.
A Coliban Water spokesperson said the water authority had been working with the EPA through this process since March 2022.
"We are now currently undertaking a technical assessment of the licence in order to understand its impact on our operations, noting the recently completed upgrades at this site in excess of $20 million," the spokesperson said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.