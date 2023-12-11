EVCA T20 round two preview: Rangas and Tigers resume rivalry

Round two of the Emu Valley Cricket Association's T20 competition will see powerhouses United and Mandurang resuming their rivalry.
It is the first time the clubs have met in the format since last season's grand final, where United triumphed by two wickets.
The pair recently did battle in round five of division one, with the Tigers prevailing by 140 runs.
Both sides recorded comfortable wins in the opening round of the tournament, with the Rangas marquee player and former Zimbabwe international Regis Chakabva smashing 67 not out from 35 deliveries.
The Tigers will head into the contest at Ewing Park as favourites with a strong form line in the format so far this season, having only lost one match in the Kookaburra Cup final to Echuca.
In the other pool A match, Marong welcomes Axe Creek while one of California Gully and Spring Gully will go clear on top in pool B.
The Crows and Cobras smashed Sedgwick and Bendigo Strikers in the opening round.
It will be the last T20 matches in the EVCA until January, with games starting at 5.15pm.
