Bendigo junior cricket: Weekend wrap, scores and photos

One-day cricket continued in the BDCA's under-16 competition, with Maiden Gully Marist recording its first win of the season.
After making 6-101 from their 25 overs against Strathdale-Maristians Suns, the Lions bowled out their opponents for 89.
They were led by Hayden Taylor (3-16 off 4.0) and Ben Hines (3-5 off 3.0), with the pair doing the bulk of the damage.
Meanwhile, Eaglehawk captain Kai O'Hehir continued his incredible run of hitting a half century in every under-16 game this season when he amassed 50 retired not out of 35 deliveries against Strathfieldsaye Jets Blue.
O'Hehir averages 269 in the competition, and his unbeaten half-century helped the Hawks to 4-176, which was defended with Maysen Pettersen (3-11 off 3.0), the pick of the bowlers.
Elsewhere, Kangaroo Flat under-14s skipper Thang Nguyen played a lone hand for his side, making 42 (not out) of his team's 90 runs.
Maiden Gully Marist Maroon's Zac Cavalier produced the all-round performance for the weekend in the division, taking 3-1 off 3.0 and making 16 retired not out.
There were plenty of runs in the under-14s B division, with five of the six teams amassing 115 or above.
William Donnelly top scored in the division, thrashing 36 not out from 25 deliveries, including six boundaries, as the Bulldogs got home comfortably by 20 runs.
Sandhurst's Steve Shinoy made 30 before retiring, while Archer Lethlean was just as damaging, hitting 32 off 21 balls.
In the under-12 A division, Elijah Willits stole the show with his all-round performance for Strathdale-Maristians Blue.
After being sent into bat, Willits hit a run a ball 21 to guide the Suns to 4-101.
He backed it up with the ball in hand, claiming figures of 3-3 off 2.0.
Flynn Radford was also impressive, taking 3-5 off 2.0 as the Suns won by 43 runs.
Kangaroo Flat middle order batsman Sam Colbert top scored in the under-12s this weekend, making 31 not out.
It wasn't enough for his side to get the chocolates, though, with the Roos falling to Strathdale-Maristians Orange by 29 runs.
