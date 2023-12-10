Bendigo Advertiser
Golden Square Laurel claims top-grade billiards gold

By Kieran Iles
December 11 2023 - 9:57am
Golden Square Laurel's BBSA billiards A-grade premiership team pose with the shield following their premiership triumph over Castlemaine. Picture supplied
GOLDEN Square Laurel has taken out the 2023 BBSA billiards grand final by defeating Castlemaine last week at the Victorian Railways Institute (VRI) rooms.

