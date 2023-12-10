Golden Square Laurel claims top-grade billiards gold

GOLDEN Square Laurel has taken out the 2023 BBSA billiards grand final by defeating Castlemaine last week at the Victorian Railways Institute (VRI) rooms.
The first two matches were very one-sided with in-form Golden Square player Mick Regan and Castlemaine veteran Henry Smyth claiming victory over their opponents.
Despite the lopsided affairs, the overall match result was close with Golden Square taking a narrow two-point lead into the final two matches.
Steve Trezise was in command of his match for Golden Square, while Castlemaine's number 1, Glen Taylor, looked poised to have a big win in his match against Noel Murphy.
The result looked likely to come down to points with both teams poised to win two matches each.
With 15 minutes to go, Castlemaine had closed to within 20 points of victory and had momentum.
Despite not winning his match, a late surge from Golden Square's Murphy secured his team's victory by 73 points.
It was veteran Murphy's 8th BBSA A-grade premiership.
The B-grade grand final was also contested during the week at the Golden Square Working Men's Club.
The first two matches were close, with VRI Yellow duo Gerard Murray and Kevin Beer getting over the line against their Eaglehawk opponents.
The final matches were more one-sided as Colin Hetherton and Mal Chambers cruised to victory and secured a 4-0 victory for VRI Yellow against Eaglehawk.
For the premiers, all four players are within their first two years of competition, so it was a fantastic result.
In other cue sports news, Castlemaine took out the Frank Hein Cup by defeating rival teams from the BBSA in a single day snooker tournament.
The Frank Hein Cup is an initiative of the Castlemaine Billiard and Snooker Club on the annual snooker calendar for all Bendigo clubs to compete in, as well as to boost the profile and interest in the sport around Castlemaine in particular.
The star of the day was Dave De Grandi, who won 11 of 12 frames, and also made the highest break.
Castlemaine's Aaron Judah (nine wins) and Golden Square's Dave Worthington (eight) were also strong performers.
