Double delight for dominant Douglas stable at Melton

THE powerhouse Douglas stable flexed its muscles at Victorian harness racing headquarters on Saturday night, notching up another exciting double at Melton.
A big night for the Strathfieldsaye-based team included an imposing all-the-way win by Our Vincent Can Gogh in the $30,000 Alabar Victoria Sires Classic (2240m), and an equally impressive victory by Ideal Escape in the IRT Pace for 75 to 89-raters.
The double followed the stable's win the previous night with Niki Nah Nah in the In Memory of Gavin Lang Mares Pace (1650m) at Bendigo's Lord's Raceway.
A feature race win at Melton continued a sterling three-year-old season for the fast-emerging Our Vincent Can Gogh.
The gelded son of Vincent and the mare Hazel B Hasty has won nine of 23 starts and been placed five times this season for earnings of $83,620.
His Sires Classic win was the biggest of his career to date and gave him three wins from his last four starts.
In an accomplished performance, Bendigo driver Jack Laugher was able to dictate terms out in front and withstand a strong challenge on the turn from Little Louie, to win by 3.6m from the Kate Hargreaves-trained filly Ludacrous, who flashed home for second, ahead of Chynchilla in third.
"The race worked out how we hoped it would. He got the easy half we needed. It's pretty hard to make ground when we are getting home in 55 halves," Laugher told TrotsVision.
"That's the half he needed.
"We didn't settle straight away, a couple of horses had to keep working forward to get to their spots.
"He wasn't left alone for the first half of a lap, but in saying that, we weren't going overly quick either.
"That second quarter did help, especially when you had plenty of the class runners off the second row. We had to make it tough for them."
Laugher, who had not driven Our Vincent Can Gogh since June, observed noticeable improvement in the Douglas-trained gelding.
"He's relaxed in his racing and he's matured a lot since the last time I drove him. He was actually pretty lazy out in front (on Saturday night)," he said.
"I was half worried when Little Louie was still with him around the turn because I'm not used to what he's been like lately.
"But his manners are a lot better now; being lazy is not a bad thing."
The second leg of the double was achieved in similar circumstances, as Ellen Tormey produced a superb front-running drive aboard Ideal Escape.
Trained by a swag of individual trainers during his 54 start career, the six-year-old pacing gelding has undoubtedly delivered his best in recent months under the guidance of Julie and Glenn Douglas.
His 14 runs for the Strathfieldsaye team have produced three wins and three placings, including two victories from his last three starts.
Tormey said the son of American Ideal had undoubtedly gone from strength-to-strength under the Douglases.
"They've done a good job sorting him out. He's always had a lot of ability, but he has a few little kinks," she said.
"I'm sure they are still there, but at the moment he is doing everything right.
"I think the higher in grade, the better he is getting. He really likes it when they run along and he can sit on those times. He can lead and run those times too.
"I think he will keep improving.
"I'm sure he'll do something wrong one day, but at the moment he is doing everything right, which is great."
Ideal Escape boosted his overall record to 13 wins and 15 placings for earnings of $123,692 from his 54 starts.
Tormey, who also drove Niki Nah Nah to victory at Bendigo on Friday night, continued her great form in the sulky with a treble at Gunbower on Sunday.
Her trio of wins included a Bill Poxon Memorial Gunbower Trotters Cup victory aboard the Mick Blackmore-trained Bitta Irish Luck.
The Gunbower Pacing Cup was won by the Andrew German-trained All Da Rage, driven by Toolleen-based trainer-driver Alex Ashwood.
A clear second in the Victorian trainer's premiership, Douglas has trained 130 Victorian winners for the season, with 20 of them achieved at Melton.
