Man breaks into Eaglehawk petrol station to steal cans of energy drink

"Burglary does not give you wings," police said.
Police believe the man smashed the front door of the petrol station and rummaged around for items inside around 9.30pm on Monday, November 6.
He then allegedly stole the high-caffeine haul before "legging it down Peg Leg Road", police said.
Police released CCTV footage and an image of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.
The man is said to be Caucasian in appearance and of a slim build, last seen wearing a black t-shirt, grey tracksuit pants, slides and carrying five energy drinks.
Anyone with information or CCTV footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
