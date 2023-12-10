Ilsley up and about with six-wicket bag for Sedgwick in EVCA

SEDGWICK all-rounder Bailey Ilsley became the sixth player in the Emu Valley Cricket Association this season to take six wickets on Saturday.
Opening the bowling, Ilsley bagged 6-87 off 21 overs against Marong at Club Court.
The Panthers, though, after being sent in to bat were still able to post a solid total of 9-259 after recovering from the loss of three early wickets.
Ilsley took the first three wickets of the day when he removed Brennan Walters (4) in the first over, Mitch Van Poppel (5) in the seventh and Ashley Bayliss (8) in the ninth.
However, after the early setback the Panthers were able to stem the tide led by former skipper David Blume.
Blume was the catalyst for rebuilding the innings with 75 off 167 balls and was well supported by Duane Anderson (29), Brodie Pearce (22), skipper Andrew Gladstone (23) and James Falvey (29 n.o.).
With the Marong innings having been steadied No.9 Amarpreet Singh unleashed a late flurry of runs, smashing an entertaining 56 off just 33 balls with seven fours and two sixes to push the score above 250.
As well as the three early wickets, Ilsley also claimed the key breakthrough of Blume among his six dismissals.
Ilsley joins Mandurang's Beau Clements (6-3), Emu Creek's Riley Gow (6-60), California Gully's Brad Webster (6-58), Axe Creek's Daniel Dixon (6-119) and team-mate Reuben Cameron (6-26) with six wicket bags this season.
Reigning premier Spring Gully made a return to form with the bat against United in the grand final re-match at Ewing Park.
After being bundled out for just 51 by Sedgwick the previous week it was a more experienced Spring Gully line-up that took to the crease against the Tigers and it showed.
Despite a 30-minute delay at the start of play because of wet weather the full complement of 75 overs was still played and the Crows batted them out, posting 8-267.
The Tigers - who for the first time this season lost the toss - were up and about early when Crows' opener Lachlan Brook (0) flicked a catch to Zac Makeham at square leg off Dylan Bailie (1-42) in the first over.
The Crows had five players score at least 39 - Alex Sutton (71), Rhys Webb (48), James Fox (47), opener Shaun Makepeace (40) and Jesse Marciano (39).
Those five players combined for 21 boundaries and eight sixes.
United's Tyler James had a big workload with the ball, sending down 27 overs for a return of 3-76.
Mandurang opening bowler James Bailey claimed five wickets against Axe Creek at Longlea.
The Cowboys were bowled out for 201, with Bailey bagging 5-56 from 17 overs.
Three of Bailey's five wickets were unassisted as he bowled Cowboys' captain Ash Dixon (1) and Manish Negi (2) and caught and bowled Ben Ross (3).
Vice-captain Joel Bish top-scored for Axe Creek with 41, while Blake Hodgkiss at No.9 provide valuable runs late in the day with an unbeaten 39 with solid support from No.10 Daniel Dixon (21) and No.11 Nathan Nikolic (13).
West Bendigo opener Travis O'Connell scored 52 of his side's 107 runs against California Gully at Ken Wust Oval.
The experienced O'Connell played a lone had for the Redbacks, facing 121 balls and striking six boundaries in his half-century.
O'Connell batted into the 38th over for the Redbacks, whose next best scores were the 10 made by captain Tarran Kilcullen and Mitch Harder.
Jesse Trenfield was the best with the ball for the Cobras, with the opening bowler picking up a tidy 3-19 off eight overs.
The Cobras also had the pair of Brad Olson (1-7 off 6) and Luke Hickman (2-7 off 7.1) combine for 3-14 off 13.1 economical overs.
Meanwhile, in round nine of the Upper Loddon Cricket Association Boort-Yando won its first game of the season.
Boort-Yando (6-130) defeated Arnold (129), while in the other game Kingower (9-130) and Wedderburn (2-102) played out a rain-affected draw.
