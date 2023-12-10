Bendigo Advertiser
Herbert excites crowd at Bendigo Golf Club Christmas Challenge

Updated December 10 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:00pm
Professional golfer and Bendigo local Lucas Herbert in action at the Bendigo Golf Club's annual Wilson Storage Christmas Challenge. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Professional golfer Lucas Herbert returned to his hometown of Bendigo on Saturday to compete in the Andrew Johnston Four Ball Best Ball at Bendigo Golf Club.

