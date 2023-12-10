Herbert excites crowd at Bendigo Golf Club Christmas Challenge

Professional golfer Lucas Herbert returned to his hometown of Bendigo on Saturday to compete in the Andrew Johnston Four Ball Best Ball at Bendigo Golf Club.
Herbert is a familiar face in the BGC's feature event of its annual Wilson Storage Christmas Challenge, and this year, the Bendigo boy came in with some strong form, having recently finished seventh in the Australian Open and Australian PGA Championship.
Playing with a sizeable handicap, Herbert and good mate Craig Grigson finished eight points behind winners Phil Southby and Glenn Carroll.
Southby and Carroll took the honours on a countback, finishing on 45 points, with pairing Ash Beriman and Tony Wooley also concluding on 45.
Herbert and Grigson finished with 37 points.
In a record for the Bendigo Golf Club, 234 players hit the course for the Andrew Johnston 4BBB.
A big crowd also graced the course, with, at times, up to 70 people following Herbert's round.
The event is named after the BGC's late former President, Andrew Johnston, who was the club's longest-serving President (eight years) before passing away in March 2021.
2023 Andrew Johnston 4BBB Open Winners - Phil Southby & Glenn Carroll 45pts (won on a count back).
Runner-Up - Les Dixon & Damon Lonnie 45pts
Afternoon Prize Winners - Ash Beriman & Tony Wooley 45pts
Morning Prize Winners - Les Dean & Mick O'Sullivan 44pts
Women's Winners - Leah Harvey & Donna Morgan 43pts
Lucas Herbert and Craig Grigson had 37pts
1st Hole - James Walsh
2nd - Cam Rochester
3rd - Ben Furphy
4th - Rod Doak
5th - Justin Ryan
6th - Les Dean
7th -Ash Beriman
8th - Jenni Bilkey
9th - Richard Graham
10th - Scott Dean
11th - Tony Wooley
12th - Mitch Cakebread
13th - Anthony Roder
14th - Steve Campbell
15th - Richard Graham
16th - Di Rothacker
17th - Glenn Carroll
18th - Craig Grigson
Straightest Drive Men - Les Dixon
Straightest Drive Women - Janelle Brennan
Longest Drive Men- James Walsh
Longest Drive Women - Carol Batty
