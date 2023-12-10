Gallery: Borough brings the Christmas cheer for carols at Canterbury Park

Hark! Now hear, the return of the Eaglehawk Christmas carols.
After four years, Canterbury Park came alive for an annual Christmas celebration and family entertainment.
It was as if all of Eaglehawk had come out for the evening, with the park filling up more than two hours before the first carol was sung.
Organisers estimated they could get more than 1500 people attending.
The last Eaglehawk carols event was held in 2018, before the former committee put it on temporary hiatus.
But a rejuvenated and enthusiastic Eaglehawk Festivals committee worked hard to provide an event loved by Borough residents young and old.
"We just sort of rock up and see how we go and people come and sit down, kids have a bit of fun," Mary Preston, one of the organisers, said.
"It's meant to be relaxed, so it was great."
The Lions Club of Eaglehawk was on barbecue duty from 6pm , providing a free sausage sizzle thanks to donations from Eaglehawk UFS and the City of Greater Bendigo.
The entertainment was provided by the Eaglehawk Citizens' Brass Band, led by Ken Wellard.
Our Place Minstrels led the crowd through popular carols, with St Liborius, California Gully, Eaglehawk and Eaglehawk North Primary Schools all taking the stage as the sun set over the Borough.
Eaglehawk resident Danny Parkinson said it was the community feel of the carols which kept him and his family coming back.
"It's a very strong community here, it's a bit different to the rest of Bendigo," he said.
"People like doing things in Eaglehawk for Eaglehawk, with Eagle Hawk people, and Christmas is no different."
The night wasn't complete without a visit from the big man himself, with Santa Claus arriving with help from the Eaglehawk Fire Brigade.
