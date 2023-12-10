Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Gallery: Borough brings the Christmas cheer for carols at Canterbury Park

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
December 11 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anne McEwen and Hazel McEwen were excited for the carols at Canterbury Park. Picture by Darren Howe
Anne McEwen and Hazel McEwen were excited for the carols at Canterbury Park. Picture by Darren Howe

Hark! Now hear, the return of the Eaglehawk Christmas carols.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help