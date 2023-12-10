School bands rock out for final showcase concert of the year

The future of Bendigo's live music scene was on display at Rosalind Park on Sunday, for the final School Showcase Concert of the year.
Students from local primary and secondary schools performed covers and old favourites on stage at the free event, which drew a crowd of more than 100 people.
St Francis of the Fields Primary School, White Hills Primary School, Axedale Primary School, Catherine McAuley College, Weeroona College all had bands entered in the showcase, with drummers, guitarists, singers, and brass instrument players all getting the chance to shine.
Friends and families had set up with lawn chairs to support the bands, while people walking through the park couldn't help but stop and listen.
The event was supported by Bendigo Blues and Roots, which has hosted various pop-up gigs at Hargreaves Mall, providing a platform for young talent.
A highlight of the day was when emerging indie rock group No Gain took to the stage.
The band, consisting of Bendigo South East College year 10 students Jin Turpie, Heidi Tustain, Marcus Baldwin, Xanthe Thorpe, has seen recent success including playing live at Federation Square in Melbourne, and opening for Thirsty Merc in Bendigo last week.
The showcase formed part of Bendigo's Summer in the Parks 2023/24 program, which would feature a variety of free and low cost events in December, January and February.
