Fynch and Richard set new centre records for mile distance

TALENTED youngsters Tyler Fynch and Lucy Richard broke centre records for the Mile at Athletics Bendigo Region's field and track meet on Saturday afternoon.
The record-breaking runs in the 1609m contest were highs of the non-AVSL competition at the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill.
In the first of the Mile heats, Fynch flew around the track in 4:54.31 to set a Bendigo under-14 record and he was also the fastest in the field.
The previous mark for the under-14 age group was 5:01.93 set by South Bendigo clubmate Logan Tickell on November 2, 2019.
In the next of Saturday's mile races, Richard ran a time of 6:13.86 as she also charged to victory.
The previous record of 6:58.20 had been set on November 24, 2018 by Abbey Cartner from University Pride.
Competition on Saturday drew almost 60 starters of which Eaglehawk was best represented on 30.
Breakdown for other clubs was South Bendigo, 14; Bendigo Harriers, 11; and University, four.
First of the men's 100m heats was all Eaglehawk as Daniel Chisholm charged to a win in 12.22 from Lewis McIntosh, 12.26; Hugh Richard, 12.63; and Lincoln Norris, 12.74.
The Hawks were to the fore in the first of the women's 100m heats as Andrea Archibald, 13.40; Jorja Morrison, 13.62; and Jessica Grigson, 13.66; led the way.
A great afternoon for the Richard family included a win by Hugh in the first of the men's 400m heats in 57.99 as Bendigo Harriers' Josh Evans was runner-up in 58.40.
A 10-time Paralympic gold medallist, Tim Sullivan from Eaglehawk won heat two in 1:03.15.
Sullivan ran at the Paralympics in Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, and London 2012.
University achieved a trifecta in the 3000m as Mitch Whitham won the 7 1/2 lap contest in 11:06 from Grace Mulqueen, 11.24, and Mitch Fitzgerald, 12.07.
South Bendigo young gun Kai Norton was in great form at javelin and shot put.
In the javelin, Norton achieved a mark of 42.30m as clubmate Keely Trew was runner-up on 31.80m.
Stars at the shot put included Kai Norton, 14.81m; Bendigo Harriers' Jake Gavriliadis, 13.32; South Bendigo's Amber Fox, 10.56m, and Jemma Norton, 9.41m.
Teenagers led the way at triple jump.
Daniel Chisholm from Eaglehawk leapt 11.88m as Kai Norton, 10.63m, and Jorja Morrison, 10.52m, also performed well.
Shield League action resumes next Saturday at Flora Hill.
First flights in shot put, javelin, triple jump and pole vault will start at 1.30pm.
Track action begins at 2pm when sprint hurdles will be run at 80m, 90m, 100m or 110m distances.
Other events to be contested are 1000m, 150m, 3000m and 5000m.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.