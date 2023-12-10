Bendigo Advertiser
Fynch and Richard set new centre records for mile distance

By Nathan Dole
December 10 2023 - 1:56pm
Eaglehawk's Emma Colt competes in the triple jump at Bendigo on Saturday. Picture by Luke West
TALENTED youngsters Tyler Fynch and Lucy Richard broke centre records for the Mile at Athletics Bendigo Region's field and track meet on Saturday afternoon.

