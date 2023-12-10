Bendigo bowls: Magpies back in the hunt for finals

Bendigo East has turned its season around in the space of two weeks with a pair of crucial victories against fellow finals aspirants.
With their finals hopes dangling by a thread, possessing a 1-5 following round six, the Magpies have sparked their campaign with wins over Eaglehawk and Golden Square.
The 88-71 triumph over Square on Saturday has last season's grand finalists within ten points of Kangaroo Flat in fourth spot.
Magpies skipper Marc Smith said he was pleased how his side wrestled back momentum after Square got away early.
"It was a slow start for us with three of the four rinks being down early," Smith said.
"But I think when we found our consistency, it turned our way, and the fight and character really came through, so I'm proud of how everyone pushed forward."
The Magpies went into the half-time break with a six-shot lead and came out of the blocks firing to break the back of Square, opening up a 20-shot lead, which they maintained for the rest of the contest.
Smith described his rink's 30-15 shot over Thomas Lester as the best they've performed all season.
Elsewhere, Darren Burgess accounted for Andrew Brown comfortably on the scoreboard 27-15, but the game was closer than the scores suggest.
"They had a ripping match those two," Smith said.
"The score didn't reflect how close it was, but Darren (Burgess) produced some brilliant bowls to sit a couple of their bowls out and make numbers."
James McGillivray prevailed over Dale Jackson 20-15, while Travis Berry recorded some success for Square, defeating Paul Vlaeminck 26-11.
Smith said the Magpies turnaround in form has him assured they'll be nudging the top four come finals.
"We're always fairly confident, and when you look at the side we've got, if we perform, we should be able to beat anybody," he said.
"We haven't been able to get our full side out there and still have David Keenan to come back, so once we're at full strength, we'll be pushing hard to get into finals."
MOAMA VS BENDIGO:
Moama has handed Bendigo its first defeat of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
In one of the most anticipated matches of the season so far, the Steamers prevailed 81-64 to arguably reaffirm their credentials as premiership favourites.
It reverses the two sides' round one meeting, where Bendigo won by 21 shots, which was the beginning of a seven-game winning streak for the Royals that was broken on Saturday.
The Steamers are now on a six-game winning streak of their own and have snuck back into second place over South Bendigo courtesy of a superior shot differential.
Alex Marshall continues his unbeaten season, notching up a sixth win with a 20-12 triumph over Brayden Byrne.
Young star Cameron Keenan beat Timothy Arnold 26-18 while Kevin Anderson got the job done against Ian Ross 18-14.
Royals coach Luke Hoskin secured the Royals two points by defeating Travis Kelly 20-17.
SOUTH BENDIGO VS KANGAROO FLAT:
In the other top-four battle on Saturday, South Bendigo proved there is a clear gap between the top three and the rest of the competition.
The Diggers prevailed over Kangaroo Flat 96-72 to stretch the gap from third to fourth to 27 points.
Kangaroo Flat is now precariously placed only just ahead of a chasing pack that includes the Magpies, Square and Eaglehawk.
Daryl Rowley was superb for the Diggers, racking up a monster 39-8 shot win over Barry Anset.
In fact, all rinks were one-sided affairs, and Flat even won two of them, but Rowley's demolition job proved too much to overcome for Flat.
Flat's Gregory Podesta defeated Garri Conforti 26-13, and Bradley Marron beat Liam Crapper 23-13.
Diggers coach Brad Holland put the nail in the coffin accounting for the inform Malcolm McLean 31-15.
INGLEWOOD VS EAGLEHAWK:
Inglewood produced a spirited performance but fell short to Eaglehawk 88-67.
Robert Day was the Woodies only rink success of the afternoon, beating Lachlan Bowland 27-16.
Tony Ellis snuck home against Craig Kelly 19-17, but it was easygoing for Kym Schumacher, who prevailed 29-13 over Geoffrey Wilson and Simon Carter 24-10 against Ian Chamberlain.
PREMIER LEAGUE:
Moama 81 def Bendigo 64
Alex Marshall 20 def Brayden Byrne 12, Kevin Anderson 18 def Ian Ross 14, Cameron Keenan 26 def Timothy Arnold 18, Travis Kelly 17 It Luke Hoskin 20
South Bendigo 96 def Kangaroo Flat 72
Brad Holland 31 def Malcolm McLean 15, Garri Conforti 13 It Gregory Podesta 26, Daryl Rowley 39 def Barry Anset 8, Liam Crapper 13 It Bradley Marron 23
Bendigo East 88 def Golden Square 71
James McGillivray 20 def Dale Jackson 15, Paul Vlaeminck 11 It Travis Berry 26, Marc Smith 30 def Thomas Lester 15, Darren Burgess 27 def Andrew Brown 15
Inglewood 67 It Eaglehawk 88
Craig Kelly 17 It Tony Ellis 19, Robert Day 27 def Lachlan Bowland 16, Geoffrey Wilson 13 It Kym Schumacher 29, Ian Chamberlain 10 It Simon Carter 24
DIVISION 1:
Kangaroo Flat 80 def White Hills 69, Strathfieldsaye 70 def Bendigo East 60, Eaglehawk 82 def Marong 61, Castlemaine 56 It North Bendigo 72
DIVISION 2:
South Bendigo 90 def Kangaroo Flat 65, Bendigo East 97 def Golden Square 77, Marong 78 It Strathfieldsaye 89, Harcourt 72 It Bendigo 82
DIVISION 3:
Kangaroo Flat 82 def South Bendigo 59, Golden Square 102 def Serpentine 68, Eaglehawk 53 It Castlemaine 93, Bendigo 83 def Heathcote 66
DIVISION 4:
White Hills 95 def Bendigo East 56, Calivil 93 def Marong 50, Woodbury 125 def Harcourt 46, Bendigo 58 It Dingee 92
DIVISION 5:
Campbell's Creek 78 def South Bendigo 66, White Hills 56 It Kangaroo Flat 95, Strathfieldsaye 92 def Woodbury 49, North Bendigo 84 def Bridgewater 72
DIVISION 6:
Golden Square 74 def Bendigo East 41, Kangaroo Flat 71 def Castlemaine 65, Marong 61 def Eaglehawk 49, Heathcote 78 def Inglewood 55
DIVISION 7:
Bridgewater 36 dr South Bendigo 36, Bendigo East FF Harcourt gold, Harcourt Blue 44 def Golden Square 28, Campbell's Creek 20 It Kangaroo Flat 62, Strathfieldsaye Maroon vs Strathfieldsaye Blue
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.