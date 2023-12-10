Thwaites' coaching support creating a buzz for Strikers

THE addition of former Australian Diamonds goal shooter Caitlin Thwaites to the coaching staff has generated an enormous buzz among the playing group of the Bendigo Strikers.
Thwaites was on hand at the newly-formed Victorian Netball League club's open training session at Red Energy Arena on Saturday morning.
"Absolutely, having Caitlin involved is huge for the club," inaugural Bendigo Strikers president Melinda Keighran said at the weekend.
"Having a local girl coming back and giving back to the community in this way is fantastic. She has taken on a specialist role with us as a shooting coach.
"It's huge for our goalers in particular to have access to Caitlin's knowledge and experience."
Bendigo-born Thwaites played 55 games for the Diamonds, scoring 1106 international goals between 2012 and 2019.
She is both a Commonwealth Games (2014) and Netball World Championships (2015) gold medallist with the Diamonds and was the ambassador for the Strikers during their bid earlier this year to be granted a Victorian Netball League licence.
That licence was granted in August, with the Strikers to field both a championship division and under-23 team in the VNL from 2024.
The championship team is being coached by Tracey Brereton and the under-23 side by Jayden Cowling.
Saturday's open training was the Strikers' final session before a break for Christmas-New Year, with Keighran rapt with the turn out of support.
"It was a fantastic response. We've got girls from all across the region and it was really good to see a lot of their families come along," Keighran said.
"And there was also a lot of netball lovers from the Bendigo community come along and that's what this is all about because we want the whole community to be part of the journey.
"I wasn't surprised at all we got such good numbers watching because people have been crying out for a VNL team in Bendigo for such a long time.
"Netball is huge in Bendigo and our surrounding region and to finally have a VNL team is something for the community to really get behind.
"It's great that we are able to bring regional communities together with this team and that's really exciting."
The Bendigo Strikers have announced an inaugural championship squad of 11 players: Milly Brock (Tongala), Bridgette Furphy (Bell Park), Teal Hocking (Rochester), Heather Oliver (Sandhurst), Ash Ryan (Kangaroo Flat), Chelsea Sartori (Kangaroo Flat), Imogen Sexton (Sandhurst), Charlotte Sexton (Sandhurst), Ruby Turner (Sandhurst), Milly Wicks (Kangaroo Flat) and Meg Williams (Sandhurst).
The under-23 squad features 12 players as well as five training partners.
Saturday's open training session came a day after the release of the Strikers' 2024 fixture.
The Strikers will begin their inaugural VNL season on Wednesday, March 6, against the Southern Saints at the State Netball Centre in Melbourne.
The Strikers' first game at Bendigo's Red Energy Arena will be on Sunday, April 28, against the Boroondara Express.
The Strikers will play two other games in Bendigo during the season - Sunday, May 19, against the Geelong Cougars and Sunday, June 2, against the Southern Saints.
The Strikers will also play a game against Geelong in Ballarat on June 30.
Outside of the three games in Bendigo and one in Ballarat, the Strikers' other 18 games will all be played at the State Netball Centre.
2024 VNL teams - City West Falcons, Boroondara Express, Hawks Netball, Melbourne University Lightning, Western Warriors, Peninsula Waves, Casey Demons, Geelong Cougars, Southern Saints, Bendigo Strikers, North East Blaze, Gippsland Stars.
