Bendigo Spirit offence stalls in WNBL loss to Southside Flyers

THE Bendigo Spirit were held to the equal-third lowest score in their WNBL history on Saturday night in a 25-point loss to the Southside Flyers.
The Spirit could get no offensive flow into their game in their 76-51 loss to the Flyers at the State Basketball Centre.
The Spirit have played 361 games since joining the WNBL in 2007-08.
There have been only two games where the Spirit have been held to a lower score: 42 points against Melbourne in October of 2017 and 43 points against Canberra in October of 2010.
"It was one of those nights where we just couldn't make a shot... I haven't calculated how many missed lay-ups we had for the game," Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama said.
"Put it this way, if you added all the shots we took in terms of foul shots, three pointers and two-point attempts, it was 178 points worth of shots and we just couldn't put any scoreboard pressure on them at any stage.
"It's a horrible game if we don't learn from it and make adjustments for when we play them again next weekend, so that's the challenge that is laid down to the team."
The Spirit shot just 25 per cent from the field, going 16-of-63, including 10-of-33 from three-point range.
And their free-throw shooting was again sub-par.
Kereama had spoken in the lead-up to the game about the Spirit's need to improve their free-throw shooting.
The Spirit are the worst-performing free-throw shooting side in the WNBL at just 64 per cent and again struggled from the line, going 13-of-22 (59 per cent).
Southside was never headed after scoring the first eight points of the game.
The Spirit could muster just seven points in the first quarter, six of which were scored by captain Kelsey Griffin.
The Flyers led 17-7 at quarter-time and would maintain a double-digit advantage for the rest of the game as the Spirit were constantly thwarted by miss after miss.
The Spirit shooting so poorly also led to a lop-sided rebound count as the Flyers hauled down 56 rebounds to Bendigo's 33.
The Flyers dominated the Spirit inside, scoring half of their points (38) in the paint.
The Flyers had four players score in double figures led by Nyadiew Puoch with 17, while only Griffin (16) scored in double figures for the Spirit.
Griffin also had a team-high seven rebounds for the Spirit to go with three assists and three steals.
Saturday's result continues the recent domination of the Flyers over the Spirit dating back to last season.
Southside (5-2) has won now its past four games against Bendigo by a combined 106 points during which it has outscored the Spirit 365-259.
Australian basketball legend Lauren Jackson played just over seven minutes for the Flyers and had two rebounds and one block.
The loss was a case of two steps forward, one step back for the Spirit, who after losing their first four games of the season had gained some momentum with consecutive wins over Sydney and Adelaide before falling to the Flyers.
The Spirit are now 2-5 ahead of a game in Geelong this Friday night against Adelaide, followed by a return bout against Southside in Bendigo on Sunday.
