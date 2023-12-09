Just Folk breaks through $1 million prizemoney mark

FORMER Bendigo galloper Just Folk has broken through the $1 million mark in career prizemoney after his third-place finish in Saturday's Ballarat Cup (2000m).
Just Folk was previously trained by Bendigo's Josh Julius for his first 32 starts.
After Julius retired from training earlier this year his stable star Just Folk was sold to Cranbourne trainer Gavin Bedgood for $199,000.
Saturday's Ballarat Cup third-place finish was Just Folk's fifth start under Bedgood, with the seven-year-old gelding now having placed four times under his new trainer.
Just Folk ($5) finished third behind winner Captain Envious ($3.70) and Young Werther ($6.50) in the Ballarat Cup.
Ridden by John Allen, Just Folk's third-place finish earned $45,000 to lift his career prizemoney to $1,028,403 from 37 starts.
Just Folk has been named the Bendigo Horse of the Year for the past two years.
Just Folk won six of 32 starts - including two at Group 2 level - while trained by Julius.
"I'm as excited as anyone to see how his career unfolds down at Cranbourne and what Gavin can do with him. I know (Just Folk's) job is not done," Julius said earlier this year after the sale of Just Folk to Bedgood.
Meanwhile, Captain Envious' victory by three lengths over Young Werther was a first Ballarat Cup win for Horsham trainer Paul Preusker.
Captain Envious was ridden to victory by jockey Michael Dee.
Dee rode a treble of wins, as did fellow jockey Harry Coffey in the first three races.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.