Dragons roll through Roos to continue rejuvenation in BDCA

SANDHURST continues to relish the return of the two-day format in the Bendigo District Cricket Association after claiming the scalp of the reigning premiers on Saturday.
The Dragons won just four of their 17 games in last season's all-one day competition in the BDCA.
Just five rounds into this season the Dragons have already equaled those four wins following Saturday's 33-run victory over Kangaroo Flat at Dower Park.
The Dragons are now 4-1 and laying the foundation for a genuine push towards a finals return for the first time since their premiership season of 2017-18.
"We've thought over the past couple of seasons we've under-performed given the side we've had, so it's nice to be starting to get some results," Sandhurst captain Dylan Gibson said.
"It feels like the league is very even this season and any team can win on their day, so it's pleasing to have made the start we have."
The Dragons took 5-28 on Saturday to secure victory as they successfully defended their score of 121, which at one stage last week had been a rocky 8-62.
Kangaroo Flat started day two at 5-60 and was bowled out 21.1 overs later for 88.
Star Sandhurst leg-spinner Liam Bowe took four of the five wickets to fall on Saturday for a return of 4-19 off 12.1 overs.
Bowe finished off the work that had been done with the new ball last week by Zac Sims (3-7), who took the first three Kangaroo Flat wickets to fall following his match-winning knock of 53 that rescued the Dragons' innings.
"I can't speak highly enough of Zac. He's doing a job at the tail end of the innings for us with the bat where he has saved us twice (also against Strathfieldsaye in round two) and he's doing the job as well with the new ball," Gibson said.
"He gets a little bit of movement off the wicket and swing and is bowling in good areas. It's a credit to his effort over the past few years and all the work he has been putting in at training.
"It's great to see it all coming together for him."
In an innings where wickets tumbled constantly across both days, Campbell Smith battled hard against the tide of play for 111 balls in making 29, while opener Chris Barber's 18 last week was the only other Kangaroo Flat score in double figures.
It's the second time Kangaroo Flat has been bowled out this season for under 100 at Dower Park having been knocked over for 97 in its other defeat against Bendigo United in round two.
Eaglehawk has its first victory of the season, while Golden Square remains winless following their encounter at Canterbury Park.
The Hawks answered Golden Square's 113 with 3-167 before stumps were pulled after 55 overs.
Having just been named Batter of the Carnival and made the Team of the Carnival representing Marist College Bendigo at the Marist Cricket Carnival, the Hawks' Harvey White continued his good form making 44 opening the batting.
Angus Chisholm (51) made his second half-century of the season, while Ben Williams (28) helped get the run chase off to a solid start alongside White, with the pair putting on 47 for the first wicket.
"Harvey, Ben and Angus all did a really good job and it's pleasing to be able to get a bit of confidence in our batting out of today," Eaglehawk captain Aaron Monro said.
"It's good to get the monkey off our back in terms of our first win and, hopefully, we can build some momentum from here."
The Hawks reached their target just before the tea break.
Dylan Robinson (2-28) took two of the three wickets for Golden Square, which is now winless after five rounds for the first time since the 2010-11 season.
While he is continuing to coach Golden Square, all-rounder Liam Smith has now stepped down as captain, with Jake Higgins taking over as skipper.
A career-best innings from Miggy Podosky coupled with a determined half-century to Darcy Mills were the catalysts for Bendigo United's win over Strathfieldsaye at Harry Trott Oval.
Chasing the Jets' 177 the Redbacks had the task well and truly in front of them at 6-86 in the 51st over.
Enter Podosky, who peeled off an unbeaten 65 off 84 balls with 10 boundaries and one six as the Redbacks reached 7-179, winning in the 75th over.
While it was Podosky who went on the attack, he was well supported by Marcus Mangiameli (18), with the pair adding 74 for the seventh wicket.
When Magniameli was dismissed with the score on 160 it was Sam Langley (8 n.o.) who closed out the chase with Podosky.
Earlier, No.3 Mills put a high price on his wicket, facing 150 balls in compiling 50 as he battled to hold the innings together while wickets fell around him.
The father-son duo of Heath and Hugh Behrens missed out on the chance of batting together.
In his first XI debut teenager Hugh made 13, while Heath, who came in at No.6 after his son's dismissal, made eight in what he insists is only a one-off return to the Redbacks' top side.
After top-scoring with 87 on day one Chathura Damith was also the Jets' leading wicket-taker with 3-56 off 22 overs, while skipper Ben Devanny finished with 2-43 off 20.3 overs.
At one stage during the day Devanny had conceded just eight runs off his first 12 overs.
Like Sandhurst, Bendigo United has also been a huge improver this year, with the Redbacks now 4-1 after winning just five games last season.
Opening bowler Jack Pysing has his first A grade five-wicket haul for Strathdale-Maristians, helping the Suns to an outright win over White Hills at Bell Oval.
After an action-packed day one in which White Hills was bowled out for 79 and the Suns smashed a quick 1-83 off 12 overs in reply, the Demons resumed their second innings on Saturday at 4-84.
Having already taken two second innings wickets on day one, Pysing added a further three as the Demons were bowled out for an improved 144.
Pysing bagged 5-48 off 15 overs following on from his 2-35 in the first innings.
As well as Pysing's seven wickets for the match, the Suns had another of their young bowlers take eight, with Tom Purcell backing up his first innings 6-17 with 2-21 in the second for match figures of 8-38.
After starting the day unbeaten on 14 Caleb Barras added 32 more to top score for the Demons with 46.
Needing 141 runs for maximum points the Suns got to their target three wickets down in the 37th of their allotted 45 overs.
The successful chase for the 10 points featured an 87-run opening stand between Daniel Clohesy (47) and skipper Cameron Taylor (40) as the Suns remain unbeaten and clearly the side to beat this season.
Experienced spinner Michael Nalesnyik (3-42) took all three of the Demons' second innings wickets.
Seven Bendigo bowlers took a wicket as the Goers defeated Huntly North by 79 runs at Strauch Reserve.
The Goers bowled the Power out for 193 in response to their 6-272.
Bendigo's Kieren Burns took 3-36 off 15 overs, while six other bowlers took a wicket and there was one run out.
The Power had one stage been 2-151 before again their lack of batting depth was exposed as the home side lost 8-42 to be bowled out in the 76th over.
Coming off a century last round against Strathdale, Power skipper Ryan Grundy continued his good form with 77 off 174 balls.
Grundy and Sandun Ranathunga (38) added 99 for the third wicket, while the Power side included the added experience of former Sandhurst and Strathfieldsaye batsman Nick Scullie, who made 15 opening.
