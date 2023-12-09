'Blue-chip' home nabbed at auction, 20k lower than value price

A woman has managed to secure a "blue chip" property for just $461,000 at an auction held close to the heart of Bendigo.
The house, located on Hargreaves Street, is just one kilometre from Pall Mall, Bendigo Health and Lake Weeroona and very close to a number of eateries and cafes.
After a short back and forth with another bidder the woman secured the property for nearly $20,000 under the price guide which marked the house between $480,000 and $520,000.
The new home-owner has bought a three bedroom Victorian style home situated on a 275 square metres block of land.
It contains the original fireplaces and, sought-after, high ceilings which makes it a rare find in one of Bendigo's most coveted streets.
The property also boasts a beautiful red brick interior and well maintained hardwood floors.
Some of the windows, and door panels are faux stain-glass windows which add that dash of history prized in Victorian-era houses.
Something utilized to full effect at this home is natural light which shines in through the many windows and lights the house up perfectly.
Its new owner had to fend off one other potential buyer at the auction held on December 9.
