A season of good will and our launch of a festive 'Good News' campaign

It can seem everywhere you look at the moment the news is grim. Wars, mortgages, a tough Christmas ahead.
What should be a jolly season of silly Princess/Prince movies (yes, they always get the "commoner"), too much food and, perhaps, some tension with the in-laws, has taken on a more grim countenance.
It's a common theme among my friends and family.
So, to bring a bit of Christmas cheer this year, the Addy is going in search of good news.
Christmas carols with children delightedly running around, circus performers dressed as reindeers in the Hargreaves Mall, schools collecting presents so children won't be without presents under the tree on Christmas morning.
Mums4Mums, filling up a shed with presents, gave us a call, so we popped out to catch up and give their efforts a bit of help.
We've even had a call about an elf, on a shelf, looking to bring a smile to the faces.
There's more carols tonight at Axedale and Eaglehawk, a school concert in Rosalind Park and a list of free activities around the city until the end of January that should bring some joy, without hitting the bank balance.
It's a bit of an advent calendar of good news - we're aiming for one a day to make you smile, or hope.
So keep an eye out for our "Good News" signposts on stories. It's a bit of cheer from us to you.
And if you think you have a story that might fit the bill, let us know at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au, with the subject line of: Good News campaign
Yesterday we marked a big milestone. It was 170 years since the first edition of the Addy hit the streets, and we've been bringing the news to you since.
We've gone back into our history (the first-person piece from a forrmer paperboy, Glenn Madden is a delight, as is Ross McMullin's piece on titan George Mackay) and looked to the future of Bendigo to mark the day.
Check out the stories here. There's more to come, so keep an eye out for them.
Have a great week
Juanita Greville
