Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Good News

Bendigo group to give thousands of Christmas gifts to struggling families

Gabriel Rule
By Gabriel Rule
Updated December 9 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mums4Mums Bendigo head Debra McMahon with gifts donated for struggling families this Christmas. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Mums4Mums Bendigo head Debra McMahon with gifts donated for struggling families this Christmas. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

A grassroots Bendigo group is supplying free presents for children who might otherwise go without this Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Rule

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help