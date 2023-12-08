Bendigo group to give thousands of Christmas gifts to struggling families

A grassroots Bendigo group is supplying free presents for children who might otherwise go without this Christmas.
Mums4Mums Bendigo, a Facebook group initiative helping parents in need, has collated around 3000 donated toys for parents to select for their children at a Christmas toy giveaway on December 9.
Christmas can often be a desolate time for families living on the poverty line, and group head Debra McMahon said a parent's ability to choose the gift for their child was important.
"I think it makes a parent feel involved even though they were not able to buy the presents," Ms McMahon said.
"They have selected it, and wrapped it and they have put it under the tree."
In previous years Mums4Mums Bendigo helped around 15 families at Christmas by purchasing gifts and making hampers for children were sick, belonged to vulnerable families or were affected by fire or floods.
This year Ms McMahon said the group had registered 190 families for Saturday's giveaway, and had capacity for around 50 more.
Volunteer Megan Probert got involved with the group to "put a smile" on the face of children who "might not have got anything at all".
"This is helping thousands of families to give a surprise to their children on Christmas morning," Mr Probert said.
"This is huge."
Ms McMahon said she had started collecting gifts for the giveaway in January, before sending the call out for donations from group members via Facebook.
"They might have been having a clean out, and they might have said to their children, 'Santa is coming, we might need to make some room so he can bring you some toys," she said.
"And if you look around, there are so many brand new toys there are here that have been in people's cupboards that never got opened."
Another volunteer Sandra Creeley was involved with the giveaway because "there were a lot of kids in this town" that went without.
"It is about the kids, especially at Christmas," she said.
"And I know a lot of kids who go without."
Registrations for families to attend the giveaway were still open and available via the Mums4Mums Bendigo Facebook group.
