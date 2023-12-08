LeBron James masterclass sinks Dyson Daniels' Pelicans

Dyson Daniels' hopes of playing in the first NBA in-season tournament final were quashed by LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
James put on a masterclass to lead the Lakers to a commanding 133-89 win over the New Orleans Pelicans in their semi-final clash in Las Vegas.
James had 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists in just 23 minutes of court time.
Former Bendigo Braves guard Daniels played five minutes of court time in the second quarter when the Pelicans were competitive.
He entered the game with the Pelicans down seven points and when he left the court with three minutes on the clock in the second term they were only three points down.
By the time Daniels returned for the start of the final quarter, the Lakers held a 39-point lead.
Daniels finished the game with four points, eight rebounds and one block shot in 17 minutes of game time.
He was the only Pelicans' player to have a positive rating for the match. The Pels were plus two points with Daniels on the court.
In comparison, the Pels were minus 38 points with starting point guard C.J. McCollum on the floor and minus 33 points with star forwards Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram on the court.
The Lakers now face the Indiana Pacers in the final on Sunday [AEDT] after the Pacers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in the other semi-final.
The Pacers won 128-119 on the back of a brilliant performance from point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who had 27 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds.
