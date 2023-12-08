Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Nerves and excitement in O'Connell's EVCA division one debut

Luke West
By Luke West
December 8 2023 - 2:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie O'Connell, 14, played her first game in division one for West Bendigo in the EVCA last round. Picture by Darren Howe
Sophie O'Connell, 14, played her first game in division one for West Bendigo in the EVCA last round. Picture by Darren Howe

A COMBINATION of nerves and excitement is how West Bendigo's Sophie O'Connell describes her first experience of division one in the Emu Valley Cricket Association.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.