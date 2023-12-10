Alcohol thief with 'top-shelf' drinking habit may have hit turning point

A homeless man with a bottle-of-bourbon-a-day drinking habit and a long history of alcohol theft had potentially reached a turning point, his lawyer said before being bailed by the Bendigo Magistrates' Court.
Twenty-five-year-old Spain Madrid Ndikumana appeared before Magistrate Russell Kelly on November 28 facing 16 charges of theft or attempted theft of alcohol and clothes from around Bendigo.
He pleaded guilty to the charges which related to a two-month period between August 28 and November 23, when Ndikumana was arrested.
At the time of the offending he was on a high-support supervised bail program and was subject to a court order not to go anywhere near where alcohol is sold.
He had served "multiple jail terms for similar sort of stuff, or more serious stuff," Mr Kelly noted.
The most recent charges covered the theft of bottles of Jim Beam and Jack Daniels from a wide range of liquor outlets around Bendigo.
Ndikumana also pleaded guilty to stealing 10-packs of Canadian Club and Dry and 10-packs of Somersby cider.
At outdoor shop Kathmandu he stole a jacket, jumper and shorts valued at $1369.90.
According to police, Ndikumana was at the Long Gully IGA on October 14 and yelled at a staff member, saying "Come on, c***, I dare you to come and get me," and "I'll knock you for one, c***".
At Liquorland Lyttleton Terrace, after a worker locked the door, Ndikumana had threatened to smash it.
On another occasion he apologised for an attempted theft.
In his final offence, at the Brougham Arms drive through on November 23, Ndikumana was trying to take a 30-pack of mid-strength XXXX when a member of the public confronted him.
After the beer carton broke, he picked up six cans and made off with them.
When police spotted him outside Coles, he ran off and was arrested at the intersection of Hargreaves and Mitchell streets.
The court heard Ndikumana had arrived with his family in 2008 as a refugee from Burundi and had been in Bendigo since 2008.
He was previously living in Kennington with his family but since 2022 had been homeless and, according to Mr Kelly, had reported he was happy living in a Bendigo park.
Legal Aid lawyer Kathleen Lawn said her client's offending was driven by addiction and he had never properly engaged with alcohol and drug services.
While the police prosecutor argued the only way to stop him stealing was by a period of imprisonment that would give him the chance to dry out, Ms Lawn argued her client had proven he could engage with support services in the community.
There was an opportunity for him to re-enter the Court Integrated Supervision Program, she said, and the situation could represent a turning point for him.
Mr Kelly, who suspected the court was "just going around in circles" with Ndikumana, said he was concerned for the city's liquor outlets and wasn't confident that the accused had reached a turning point.
"He walks in and steals top-shelf stuff," the magistrate remarked, also noting Ndikumana seemed to be drinking a bottle of Jack Daniels a day.
But he bailed Ndikumana to appear back before him on January 14, ordering the young man not to attend any licensed premises and to comply with all the bail program's requirements.
If he committed another theft, he would face six to 12 months in jail, the magistrate warned.
"Grog's got hold of you, I understand that, but you've got to stop stealing stuff," he said.
