Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Police

Long Gully man, 24, arrested and charged over city-wide crime spree

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated December 8 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 1:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Long Gully man has been arrested after a short foot chase with police. File picture.
The Long Gully man has been arrested after a short foot chase with police. File picture.

A Long Gully man charged with 21 burglary-related offences, including aggravated burglary and theft from a motor vehicle, will front the Bendigo Magistrates court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help