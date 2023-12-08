Long Gully man, 24, arrested and charged over city-wide crime spree

A Long Gully man charged with 21 burglary-related offences, including aggravated burglary and theft from a motor vehicle, will front the Bendigo Magistrates court.
The 24-year-old man was located by police at a Sporting Venue on McKenzie Street West, Kangaroo Flat, around 10.30am on December 7.
He was arrested after a short foot chase.
His other alleged offences include:
The charges follow investigations into two alleged burglaries committed on Thompson Street in Long Gully on October 20 and Moran Street in Long Gully on August 25.
The man is believed to be connected to a number of other thefts in the Greater Bendigo area.
The investigation was carried out by members of the Bendigo Crime Investigation Unit with assistance from Western Region Crime Squad, Central Victoria Response Unit and the Police Canine Unit.
The man has been held on remand and will face court on December 8.
