University, tech giant team up to create 200 jobs at new digital hub

A new partnership between Bendigo's La Trobe University and technology giant Deloitte Australia is set to create hundreds of local jobs and provide a ready-made workforce for the digital age.
The technology company has announced an agreement which will see a 'digital operations centre' established at La Trobe's Bendigo campus where up to 200 people would work and gain experience in a technology-driven environment.
The jobs will cover all bases of the technology world, including data analytics and generative AI.
La Trobe regional pro vice-chancellor Melanie Bish said it was a "fantastic" opportunity for the university to partner with Deloitte.
Ms Bish said a particular highlight of the creation of the centre would be the creation of local jobs for Bendigo residents and students in an industry that was "very fast-growing".
"The additional benefit is increasing the workforce in our communities so knowing that Deloitte is setting up operations here - that will actually provide job opportunities for people within our region," she said.
"And it will make sure, from an organisational level, that we help engage the business community of Bendigo to continue to evolve and progress collectively, to upskill when we think about digital technology and the roles that are in that workforce."
Ms Bish said the centre would allow more La Trobe students and graduates to head into the workplace with experience up their sleeve.
"The partnership with Deloitte is positioning La Trobe to produce workforce-ready graduates for jobs with a focus on digital technology," she said.
"We know that the growth in that area means that we need to continue to invest in different ways of working and ensuring graduates are getting real world experience."
One of the students hoping to gain that experience is Jared Fazzalori, an IT student who recently finished his second year at La Trobe.
Mr Fazzalori said once he became aware of the opportunity, he immediately shot his hand up at joining the centre to gain what he saw as valuable experience.
"I'm at the end of my study period now where I want to start getting that industry experience," he said.
"Having an opportunity like Deloitte or other industry opportunities gives me that real world experience that is needed to hep me transition to the workforce after I graduate."
Mr Fazzalori said the specific focus on the emerging AI space was a driver for him to try and secure a role with Deloitte.
"If I could get an opportunity to start here with Deloitte I'd be very excited ... (the company) was talking about looking at data analytics and the role of AI in technology and in the digital space," he said.
"That is very exciting for me personally. I would love to be working in that space."
Deloitte Australia's chief transformation officer Dennis Krallis attended the official launch and said the 200 roles would cover all bases in the ever-changing technology space.
"We see Bendigo as having untapped access to a capability that we can nurture and grow in the technology and digital area," he said.
"The roles will be in the digital technology space and then morphing into generative AI capability and we will invest in developing and training people in emerging technologies."
The centre is due to open in the first half of 2024.
