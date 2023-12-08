New president elected for Golden Square in BFNL

REIGNING Bendigo Football Netball League senior premier Golden Square has made further changes ahead of season 2024.
Andrew Wicking has taken over as the new president after Ian Symons stepped down following two years in the role.
The changing of president at Golden Square follows the Bulldogs' decision in October to sack 2023 premiership coach Christian Carter, who in his three seasons at the helm won 44 of 54 games, including his last 17 in a row.
Carter was replaced by assistant and reserves coach Brad Eaton.
Wicking previously served as the Golden Square Junior Football Club president from 2020-2022 before joining the senior committee this year.
Gill Sawyer and Chris Richards have been elected as joint vice-presidents, while the Bulldogs are still to fill their secretary and treasurer positions.
Along with Symons finishing as president, Brendan Stewart, who is a former Golden Square president, Rick Jenkyn and Dave Symons have not sought to continue on the committee next season.
As well as the coaching and president change at Golden Square, there has also been significant player movement at Square with nine of this year's premiership team having departed.
Meanwhile, Maryborough has also elected a new president for 2024 with Scott Quinlan taking over from Kelvin Noonan.
Quinlan has previously been involved in the Magpies' junior football department.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.