Check out our mega gallery from 150 years of tertiary education gala

A year of celebrations to mark 150 years of tertiary education in Bendigo finished up with a gala dinner Town Hall .
Lounge suit, cocktail or black tie were the dress-codes of choice, with the event part of a push to raise funds the the 150 Years Campaign.
La Trobe, together with Bendigo Kangan TAFE, have marked the education milestone with the publication of a history book and a series of events, including an academic procession through Bendigo's streets on April 21 and meetings, lectures and exhibitions.
Speakers at the gala on December 7 included Maree Edwards, Sally Curtin, Professor John Dewar AO and Chancellor John Brumby.
Two hundred leaders in the fields of education, students and business sat down to a three course meal.
