Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Our People

Check out our mega gallery from 150 years of tertiary education gala

Updated December 8 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 1:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A year of celebrations to mark 150 years of tertiary education in Bendigo finished up with a gala dinner Town Hall .

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.